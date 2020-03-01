-0.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 1, 2020
The 2020 Nc'wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people

The 2020 Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony for the Ngoni Speaking people of Chipata in Eastern Province brought different kinds of people who came to witness the annual event.

The Theme for this year’s ceremony was “Preserving our culture for our heritage and environment”.

The guest of honor was Defense Minister Hon Davies Chama who was accompanied by Tourism and Arts Minister Hon Ronald Chitotela, Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Hon Vincent Mwale, Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Hon Lawrence Sichalwe among other senior dignitaries.

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma’s two children also attended.

N’cwala Traditional Ceremony is held every year on the last Saturday of February by the Ngoni people of Chipata City in Eastern Province of Zambia.

It is a celebration of the first harvests of the year.

The ceremony takes place at Mutenguleni village in Chipata.

N’cwala Ceremony was revived in 1980 by Paramount Chief Mpezeni III. At the ceremony, the Ngoni people pay homage to their ancestral spirits, commemorating their victories during their tribal wars, during their migration from current day South Africa and praising their God for giving them fresh crops in the fields

The Nc’wala traditional ceremony sparks various activities which are centered around the ceremony including the Ungoni Exhibition which is presented by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts at Luangwa House and visits to the Nsingo Community Museum where people turn up in numbers to learn more about the History of the Ngoni people. The Museum has various Ngoni cultural items on display and has a lot of history about the migration of the Ngoni speaking people from present-day KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa to Chipata, Eastern Province – Zambia.

  1. Whichever artist and stylist came up with that artistic work behind the mpezeni does like the inkosi at all, why use a European crown, is mpezeni a real Madrid supporter? The artist should have put a nduku and some assegais as a symbol of strength for the mankosi, just like the litunga and chitimukulu use an elephant and crocodile as a their symbols of strength. This ngoni artist awe mwandi.

