Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga says the government is creating an environment where all children can enjoy their rights, are safe from all forms of violence, empowered with knowledge and skills in order for them to become responsible citizens.

And the Minister says the government has developed the Children’s Code Bill to protect children from abuse and exploitation.

Speaking during the launch of the International Children’s Day of Broadcasting which falls tomorrow, 1 March 2020 in Lusaka today under the theme, “Free, Safe, Empowered and Responsible,” Hon. Mulenga said the day provides the platform on which various stakeholders involved in child development can hear opinions, perspectives and stories affecting the rights of children.

“This is the day when broadcasters all over the world dedicate airtime and programs to children. The children take over the airwaves to highlight their aspirations, dreams and fears on issues that concern them,” he said.

“The day is significant in that children and young people can share with the rest of the world the things that they want to achieve in life for them to grow into responsible citizens capable of contributing to national development,” Hon. Mulenga said.

He said government remains committed towards uplifting the lives of children in the country and emphasized how violence perpetrated on children and young people has long lasting effects as those affected find it difficult to cope with the life and often end up as perpetrators themselves.

Hon Mulenga said this is why violence against any person, more so children should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

He cautioned youths and children against being used as tools of political violence especially that the country is now approaching the 2021 general elections.

He appealed to all citizens to spare time and listen to the various programmes that will be presented by children on Television and Radio during the international Children’s day of Broadcasting which will be commemorated country wide.

