Zanaco’s CAF Confederation Cup semifinal hopes are looking bleak following a 3-0 quarterfinal first leg home loss to Pyramids of Egypt at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The defeat was also Zanaco’s first in this seasons campaign where h

they have collected four wins and six draws.

Zanaco were second best against a rampant Pyramids who took a comfortable 2-0 half time lead.

Ali Gabr headed in Abdallah Said’s corner in the 18th minute.

Mohamed Farouk then pounced on Zanaco goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata ‘s clearence in the 24th minute.

Rodgers Kola’ s 38th minute tame shot saved by Pyramids goalkeeper Mahdi Hamada was the highlight of Zanaco’s show in that period.

Pyramids put the result beyond doubt in the 68th minute when Said got in on the act with a penalty after Eric Traore was fouled by Belchance Makiese.

The two sides meet in the final leg on March 8 in Cairo with Zanaco the team with the mountain to climb.

