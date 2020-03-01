-0.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 1, 2020
Zesco United Eye Third Place

By sports
Holders Zesco United have a chance to move into third place on the FAZ Super Division table when they host Power Dynamos in the Copperbelt derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday.

Zesco and Power are meeting just two weeks after settling for a 2-2 draw in the delayed league match played at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Fourth placed Zesco will displace Nkana from the third position, who are not in action this weekend, should they overcome Power.

Ahead of this 15h00 kick off encounter, Zesco sits on 39 points, four above ninth placed, Power Dynamos after playing 21 and 22 matches respectively.

Earlier at 13h00, Forest Rangers will tackle Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium with the hope of reclaiming league leadership.

Forest were on Saturday displaced to second spot by Green Eagles, who beat Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 at home in Choma to move to 44 points.

Forest are now one point behind Eagles as they tackle 12th placed Lumwana.

