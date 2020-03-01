Defending champions Zesco United continued stuttering in the FAZ Super Division as Power Dynamos held them to a 1-1 draw at home in Ndola on Sunday.

This draw at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium came a week after Zesco’s 2-1 loss to Napsa Stars in Lusaka.

With Power dominating play, Zesco went in front when Tafadzwa Rusike scored via a 33rd minute penalty beating keeper Jackson Kakunta who hacked John Makwata in the box.

Seven minutes later, Makwata had a goal ruled out for offside – much to the disappointment of home fans.

Zesco thought they had taken a lead into the break before defender Tony Kazembe poked in the equaliser seconds away from half time.

Kazembe fired in a low shot past Zesco keeper Ian Otieno.

In the last half Power continued enjoying a lion share of possession but failed to score.

Meanwhile, Zesco remain fourth on the table and have 40 points from 22 matches played.

Power stay ninth with 36 points after playing 23 matches.

