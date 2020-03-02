Coach Tenant Chilumba is confident Forest Rangers will maintain their stay at the top of the FAZ Super Division.

Forest on Sunday reclaimed the top spot after overcoming visiting Lumwana Radiants 2-1 at home in Ndola to open a two point lead with 46 points from 24 matches played.

24 hours earlier, Green Eagles had briefly displaced Forest from the top after beating Mufulira Wanderers 2-1 in Choma.

“It feels good to be back on top again. I am happy we picked maximum points today – coming from a draw. Now we should remain focused ahead of the next game,” Chilumba said at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

“There is always pressure when on top but we are handling pressure. We don’t want to put pressure on the team,” he said.

With ten matches remaining for Forest before the season ends, Chilumba said it is too early to talk about his team winning the league.

“We can’t talk about winning the league. We don’t want to disturb the team rhythm. We just have to be focused and continue winning games,” he said.

“We want to treat each and every game as a final one. The most important thing is to remain united and the success will come.”

Forest have posted 13 wins, seven draws and four defeats.

