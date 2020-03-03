A 14-year-old boy of Itezhi-tezhi has pleaded not guilty to indecently assaulting an underage girl.

The named juvenile, a resident of Masasabi Resettlement Scheme in Chief Kaingu’s Chiefdom in Itezhi tezhi district is charged with one count of indecent assault contrary to section 137 cap 87 of the Penal Code of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that the named juvenile on December 24, 2019 in Itezhi tezhi, unlawfully and indecently did assault a named underage girl of the same area.

The named juvenile was arrested on February 26, 2020 after the parent of the victim reported the matter to Itezhi tezhi Police Station.

When the matter came up for plea before Itezhi Tezhi Magistrates, Mugala Chalwe, the juvenile who was accompanied by a guardian vehemently denied the charge and Magistrates Chalwe adjourned the matter to March 4, 2020 for the commencement of trial.

[Read 44 times, 44 reads today]