General News

Christian’s are the Salt of Zambia – Nevers

By Chief Editor
General News Christian's are the Salt of Zambia - Nevers
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has called upon Christians to take an active role in the governance of the Nation.

Dr. Mumba who was in Chipata for the Ncwala Ceremony, yesterday attended Church Service at Mcinji Reformed Church of Zambia (RCZ) said that the ritual killings, gassing and mob injustice that have engulfed the Country are unfortunate.

“We have in the past month as a Nation witnessed incidences of gassing and ritual killings. The Nation is engulfed with fear. Some of our people have resolved to killing others through Mob justice. We are calling upon all to desist from participating in these mob justice killings because we are falling into the enemy’s trap. The enemy wants us to help them sacrifice blood by Killing each other through Mob justice”, Dr. Mumba said.

Dr. Mumba revealed that these acts are purely for political purposes.

“I have been in politics for over 24 years and I have seen alot. A number of Politicians tend to use all sorts of tricks to win an election. A number of them go an extra mile in using witchcraft to win an election. The current happenings are purely because of the elections next year. They have been told by their sangomas to sacrifice a number of lives in order for them to win an election. But let me take this opportunity to warn them that Zambia is a Christian Nation and their schemes will not work. No one but themselves will die. As for myself, I do not need to sacrifice anyone’s blood for me to win an election because the lamb of God, Jesus Christ sacrificed his blood for me”, Dr. Mumba said as the Church audience went electric.

Dr. Mumba further called upon Christians to actively participate in the governance of the Nation.

“The Bible tells Us that We are the Salt of the World. Can you eat something without Salt, no you can’t. Do you know why? Because Salt gives taste to food. Likewise, the Bible calls upon Us Christians to give Taste to Zambia. Without Us, Zambia is tasteless. How do we do that? By among other things participating in the governance process of the Nation. I as Nevers have obeyed that scripture by being the salt in the Zambia Governance meal. I would like to take this opportunity to call upon all of you Christians to becoming the salt of Zambia and give It the necessary taste”, Dr. Mumba.

And Mcinji resident Pastor Rev. Agrippa Phiri thanked Dr. Mumba and his entourage for fellowshiping with them.

