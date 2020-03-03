17.1 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Government Sets up Contingency Fund for Corona Virus Outbreak

Cabinet has approved the creation of a contingency fund for emergency preparedness, prevention and mitigation measures against the CORONA Virus Outbreak.

Chief Government Spokesperson DORA SILIYA says this is in order to timely protect the public from social, economic and cultural effects that the disease may cause.

Ms SILIYA says the decision was arrived at after President EDGAR LUNGU called an urgent Cabinet meeting today, at which the global problem that has besieged the World , the Corona Virus was discussed.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Ms SILIYA said from the time the COVID -19 outbreak was declared, ZAMBIA has NOT recorded ANY case of the disease.

She says ZAMBIA has put in measures to prevent, detect and respond to any potential outbreak of COVID 19.

Ms SILIYA said the Ministry of Health through the Zambia National Public Health Institute has put in measure in terms of preparedness for mitigation of a COVID 19 outbreak such as training of multi-sectoral multi-disciplinary teams as rapid responders.

She said intensified disease surveillance at points of entry points including airports and in health facilities, have developed and distributed guidelines for follow up of all travellers returning from high-risk areas.

Ms SILIYA said Government has also procured and prepositioned personnel protective equipment in strategic high risk areas and identified isolation facilities to be used in case of any eventualities.

She said Cabinet is concerned and wants to ensure the Zambian Population is protected from COVID 19.

Ms SILIYA said that at Continental level , the Africa CDC Secretariate is working through the regional collaborating centres, by providing regular updates and technical support to member states.

She said the African CDC has also scheduled weekly virtual meetings to update member states on the evolving outbreak situation.

Ms SILIYA said that as host country for the Africa CDC Regional Collaboration Centre for Southern Africa, ZAMBIA is coordinating the initiatives.

She said that within the SADC Region, meetings have been held to strategise on addressing preparedness efforts as a united front.

So far, according to Global statistics as at March 2, 2020, 87 thousand 1- hundred and 37 are confirmed cases including 2 thousand 9 hundred and 77 deaths.

CHINA alone accounts for 79 thousand 9 hundred and 68 confirmed cases of which 2 thousand 8 hundred and 73 are deaths.

Currently, 58 countries have been affected outside CHINA, three from the African region namely ALGERIA, EGYPT and NIGERIA, with a number of african countries reporting suspected cases some of which are still under investigation.

7 COMMENTS

  2. This statement is not quite precise on these ‘measures’. What kind of detection is in place? Do we have places ready for patient isolation? Protective wear purchased? Are we actually able to diagonise it specifically as Covid-19? Do we have the technology for sequencinng the viral genome?

    Concrete evidenced assurances are what we need, to forestall panic and hysteria. With what has been happening recently in the country, we seem to be on edge already.

  5. Yet workers go unpaid and pensioners as well. The money meant to pay these people keeps on being deflected by DMMU gassing, Corona yet people are starving.

  6. Warning and caution: “Iwe Sparks, don’t murder anyone again, you are free to go”.
    Try “warm & caution” on any virus.

    1

