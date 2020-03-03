7.2 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Kango’mbe removed as Vice Provincial PF Chairperson

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Kango’mbe removed as Vice Provincial PF Chairperson
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Patriotic Front Central Committee has removed Christopher Kango’mbe as Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairperson for gross misconduct.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Mr Kang’ombe, however, remains an ordinary member of the Party and Mayor of Kitwe .

Mr Mwila said during a Press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka that Mr Kango’mbe was given seven days to exculpate himself but refused to avail himself before the disciplinary committee.

He said the Central Committee resolved to uphold the recommendation of the Executive of the Provincial Executive Committee to remove Mr Kango’mbe from his position.

Mr Mwila further said Mr Kango’mbe, however, has the right to appeal the decision of the Central committee in July at the party’s General Conference.

He warned that the party will not tolerate indiscipline from its members regardless of positions the hold because it is a fundamental value and principle for the growth and strengthening of the party.

“When the matter was brought up before the Central Committee, His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu declared interest and recused himself from chairing the meeting with regards to this particular agenda item. The President delegated the Chair to Her Honour the Vice President, madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina,” said the PF Chief Executive Officer.

“As Secretary General, I wish to send a very strong warning that the party shall not tolerate indiscipline from its members regardless of their position in the party.”

And the PF Secretary General said all party members are free to contest any position at the forthcoming General Conference to be held at Mulungushi Rock of Authority in accordance with the party constitution.

“In view of the above, the Central Committee has directed the Party’s Elections Committee to conclude the remaining provincial elections by the end of April 2020 in readiness for the July General Conference,” said Mr Mwila.

[Read 19 times, 19 reads today]
Previous articleZambians should be proud of their Culture – Nevers
Next articleDavis Mwila describes Sangwa as dull while Lusambo urges him to join politics

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Davis Mwila describes Sangwa as dull while Lusambo urges him to join politics

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davis Mwila has described renowned Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa as dull for suggesting that President...
Read more
Headlines

Kango’mbe removed as Vice Provincial PF Chairperson

Chief Editor - 0
The Patriotic Front Central Committee has removed Christopher Kango’mbe as Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairperson for gross misconduct. PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Mr Kang’ombe,...
Read more
General News

Zambians should be proud of their Culture – Nevers

Chief Editor - 0
Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba says that Zambians should be proud of their heritage. Dr. Mumba, who is also...
Read more
Headlines

Mongu residents want to see development, they are tired of politics of insults and character assassinations

Chief Editor - 0
Mongu District Commissioner, Bright Tombi has advised people of Kaande ward to be key drivers of development in the area. Mr Tombi says people...
Read more
Headlines

14 year old boy in court for indecent assault

Chief Editor - 0
A 14-year-old boy of Itezhi-tezhi has pleaded not guilty to indecently assaulting an underage girl. The named juvenile, a resident of Masasabi Resettlement Scheme in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambians should be proud of their Culture – Nevers

General News Chief Editor - 0
Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Mumba says that Zambians should be proud of their heritage. Dr. Mumba, who is also...
Read more

11 people killed as car plunges into Lundazi river

General News editor - 10
The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit is saddened by the death of eleven people following the fatal accident that occurred when a car hit...
Read more

Man Stabs Friend Over Beer

General News editor - 7
Police in Chibombo have arrested a 45 year old man for allegedly stabbing his friend to death. Chibombo District Commissioner Barnabas Musopelo says the suspect...
Read more

Arsonists Set Fire To Nakonde Clinic

General News editor - 20
Unknown people have burnt part of the Urban clinic in Nakonde District of Muchinga Province. Nakonde District Health Director, Arthur Mataka and Nakonde District Commissioner...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 19 times, 19 reads today]