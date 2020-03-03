The Patriotic Front Central Committee has removed Christopher Kango’mbe as Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairperson for gross misconduct.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says Mr Kang’ombe, however, remains an ordinary member of the Party and Mayor of Kitwe .

Mr Mwila said during a Press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka that Mr Kango’mbe was given seven days to exculpate himself but refused to avail himself before the disciplinary committee.

He said the Central Committee resolved to uphold the recommendation of the Executive of the Provincial Executive Committee to remove Mr Kango’mbe from his position.

Mr Mwila further said Mr Kango’mbe, however, has the right to appeal the decision of the Central committee in July at the party’s General Conference.

He warned that the party will not tolerate indiscipline from its members regardless of positions the hold because it is a fundamental value and principle for the growth and strengthening of the party.

“When the matter was brought up before the Central Committee, His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu declared interest and recused himself from chairing the meeting with regards to this particular agenda item. The President delegated the Chair to Her Honour the Vice President, madam Inonge Mutukwa Wina,” said the PF Chief Executive Officer.

“As Secretary General, I wish to send a very strong warning that the party shall not tolerate indiscipline from its members regardless of their position in the party.”

And the PF Secretary General said all party members are free to contest any position at the forthcoming General Conference to be held at Mulungushi Rock of Authority in accordance with the party constitution.

“In view of the above, the Central Committee has directed the Party’s Elections Committee to conclude the remaining provincial elections by the end of April 2020 in readiness for the July General Conference,” said Mr Mwila.

[Read 19 times, 19 reads today]