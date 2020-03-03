Mongu District Commissioner, Bright Tombi has advised people of Kaande ward to be key drivers of development in the area.

Mr Tombi says people should not to listen to cheap and empty politics which has retarded development in the province.

He said the residents want to see development as they are tired of politics of insults and character assassinations.

The DC was speaking today when he addressed farmers during the official launch of Pilot Project Climate Resilient meeting at Kaande Primary School ground.

He has since called for paradigm shift in the mind-set of the people of Western Province for the attainment of meaningful development.

Meanwhile, the DC also directed the newly elected Kaande Ward Councillor Nasilele Sitali to honour his campaign message and deliver to the aspiration of the people in the area.

He further assured the residents of government’s commitment in empowering all people across the country especially those in rural areas.

Mr. Tombi implored the people in the region to take advantage of government projects such as Pilot Project Climate Resilient programme and venture into aquaculture farming.

