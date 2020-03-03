17.1 C
Alba Iulia
General News

Security Wings Luangwa residents of protection from chemical spraying

By Chief Editor
Luangwa District Commissioner, Ngoni Moyo has assured residents that security wings will guarantee their safety, following incidents of chemical spraying that have been reported in some parts of the country.

Mr Moyo says police and other security wings are working together to ensure that both residents and visitors in the district and safe from all attacks.

ZANIS reports that Mr Moyo said this during separate sensitization meetings on gassing held in Soweto and Indeco compounds in Luangwa district.

The District Commissioner has also cautioned people to be aware of unconfirmed reports of gassing being circulated on social media, adding that the reports have a potential of causing panic and alarm among residents.

Mr Moyo said people should not react on unconfirmed stories and urged the local community to work with the relevant authorities to safeguard the peace in the district.

And giving an update on the gassings rumors in the district, Luangwa District Police Officer In Charge, Thompson Lungu said the district has not recorded any cases of gassing.

He said all the suspects reported were released due lack of evidence.

The police officer in-charge has echoed the warning to the residents to desist from mob justice but report any suspicious persons to the police or traditional leadership in the district.

Representing the residents, village headmen, Stance Phiri and Ackson Moda, thanked government for ensuring that peace prevails in the district.

