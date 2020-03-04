10.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Sports

Shepolopolo Commence Final Push for Olympic Qualification

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo’s final push for their 2020 Tokyo Olympics Women’s Football tournament qualification commences this Thursday when they face Cameroon.

Bruce Mwape’s unbeaten side face the 2019 FIFA World Cup last 16 side in a first leg away leg match in Yaoundé.

This is the furthest Shepolopolo have ever reach in Olympics qualification as they chase their debut appearance at the quadrennial event Japan is hosting this Summer.

Shepolopolo head into the final qualifying round unbeaten in their five games.

Zambia also conceded just two goals in that run in a 2-2 away draw in the penultimate stage against Kenya.

They now face a Cameroon side they are quite familiar with whom they beat 1-0 in the group stage of the 2018 COSAFA Women’s Cup in South Africa and later lost by the same margin in the semifinals of the same competition.

The final leg is scheduled for March 10 in Lusaka with only the winner over both legs qualifying to the Olympics.

The loser will meet Chile in a CAF zone versus CONMEBOL zone playoff for the second qualifying spot.

