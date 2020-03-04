Johor Customs Department seized a consignment of Guibourtia wood bound for Vietnam and worth over RM9mil. Customs officers conducted a check on the shipping container at the Tanjung Pelepas port and seized the illegal wood from Zambia.

Guibourtia wood is a controlled item under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Special of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites).

Johor Customs director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani said any shipment would need an export permit from the exporting country.

“We found 115 pieces weighing about 30,580kg in the container.

“No arrests were made and the case will be treated as a seizure, ” he told a press conference at Menara Kastam yesterday.

Source: The Star

