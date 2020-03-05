United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Northern Presbytery Bishop, Maybin Mulenga has urged parents to desist from mistreating their stepchildren.

ZANIS reports that Bishop Mulenga says it is sad to note that some parents are abusing their stepchildren to the extent of leaving them with serious body injuries.

He has expressed fear that if children are brought up from a hostile environment, they tend to be violent in future.

Bishop Mulenga said every parent should view any child in their custody as their own.

He stated that parents need to treat children with care and love regardless of their relationship with them.

Bishop Mulenga noted that the nurturing and bringing-up of responsible children depends on the environment in which they were brought up from.

He was however quick to counsel children to be obedient to their parents as the bible states.

