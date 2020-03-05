Former Chipolopolo defender Billy Mwanza has supported the format Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is using to select players ahead of next month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) being hosted by Cameroon.

Micho has assessed over 70 players during his training camps in Lusaka and Ndola.

The Serbian last week held a two-day camp in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium for 63 Copperbelt and Kabwe based players drawn from the Super and National First Division before shifting to Lusaka.

In interview on the Copperbelt, Mwanza, a youth coach at Nkana, said conducting trials will help Micho to select players on merit.

“It is good that the coach is giving a chance to everyone to prove themselves. This is a step in the right direction,” said the 2008 Africa Cup star.

“I can go with the idea of trials. You know the coach has to know everyone,” Mwanza said.

Micho is looking at players from both Super Division and Division One.

“You know sometimes we ignore players from the lower division but I like the new coach is considering players from the lower division. This is good for the national team and for Zambian football,” Mwanza said.

Micho is about to wrap-up a three-day camp in Lusaka with 42 call-ups from where he will select a provisional 30 member CHAN team.

“Early preparations are key. There is now time to waste,” Mwanza added.

