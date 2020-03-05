Shepolopolo lost 3-2 away to Cameroon on Thursday in their 2020 Olympic Games final round, first leg qualifier.

The defeat at Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé means Shepolopolo must win at home on March 10 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to secure their debut Olympic Games qualification.

Thursday’s loss was also Shepolopolo’s first in the qualifiers.

Grace Chanda scored a brace in a convincing display by Shepolopolo despite two goalkeeping errors by Hazel Nali that handed Cameroon the win.

Chanda put Zambia ahead in the 35th minute but the lead lasted just four minutes when Araja Nchout leveled matters to see the two sides go 1-1 into halftime.

Gabrielle Onguene put Cameroon in the lead for the first time in the match in the 72nd minute.

But Chanda hit back in the 74th minute to restore parity.

The match seemingly was headed for a draw but Cameroon put Shepolopolo on the back foot until Onguene completed her brace in 89th minute- again capitalizing on some poor positioning by Nali.

Meanwhile, winner on Tuesday will qualify to the Tokyo Olympics while the loser will face Chile in a playoff match in that bonus ticket battle to Japan.

