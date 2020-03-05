Government has commended the Zambia Police Service in Northern Province for exhibiting professionalism in the way they handled the situation during the spate of suspected gassing activities in the region.

Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga said police handled the situation professionally even when there was panic among the residents.

Capt. Mulenga explained that the professional conduct of police has also contributed to the restoration of peace and order in the province.

He however noted with sadness that some people lost their lives when people decided to take the law into their hands.

He has since advised the public to desist from engaging in acts of violence.

ZANIS reports that Capt. Mulenga said this when he officiated during the Police Day celebrations at Buseko grounds in Kasama district.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner, Richard Mweene has reaffirmed Police’s commitment towards maintaining peace and order in the province.

Mr Mweene further called on the public not to shun away from police officers but to freely engage them when they have issues.

He has also urged the men and women in uniform to exhibit high levels of professionalism as they conduct their duties.

This year’s Police Day was being commemorated under the theme: Police and the community working together in enhancing operational performance for quality service delivery.

