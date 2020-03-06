1.6 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 6, 2020
Economy

Zambia signs over $824 million deal with China Railway for line upgrades

By editor
7
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia has signed a contract of more than $824 million with a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation to upgrade a rail line, the company said on Wednesday.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation will rehabilitate the railway line in southern Zambia over a period of eight years, China Railway said in a statement.

The railway has a total length of 648.26 km (403 miles), the statement said, adding that the contract value of the project amounted to approximately $824.87 million, without saying how it will be financed.

If the government is planning on funding the rehabilitation project through borrowing, it could raise questions about the credibility of measures Zambia announced last month to cut foreign debt.

Zambia’s economy is straining under soaring liabilities, and S&P Global Ratings last month cut the nation’s credit rating to CCC, eight levels below investment grade.

That’s the lowest level for any African country it assesses.

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said last month the cabinet agreed to a moratorium on contracting external project loans.

Dr Ngandu said the government also planned to cancel or re-scope contracts to reduce its pipeline foreign debt by about $5 billion.

Finance and Transport Ministries didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

7 COMMENTS

  2. Ba LT please learn to attribute sources of such articles. Bloomberg reported on this.We have yet to hear what is Govt’s response.Given that Parliament is in session we expect questions to asked.

  3. More money to be misused under the guise of Infrastructure development.How was the money from the Eurobond allocated to Zambia Railways used?? Now this time a huge chunck just before elections!!

  4. That 400 million euro bond Sata stole & blamed prof Chirwa. YoYSouu all read it in madam drunkards expose. So these ones also want their share.

  6. Atleast $1 billion of Zambias debt should have been used to revamp and modernise ZR…….

    But for PF building roads and buildings was a quicker way to steal as construction companies can be formed in a day , even without tools or marchinery….which they did , pf people without even a wheelbarrow had big construction contracts….

    BTW were we not told construction of kavindelis railway was imminent with all materials already in the ground , how far has it progressed ???

