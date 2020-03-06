PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has reiterated government’s commitment to fighting Corruption across the Board.
Speaking during his address to Parliament today, President Edgar Lungu said that his government under the corruption prevention interventions has introduced Anti-Corruption content in the school curriculum at primary and secondary meant to instill high integrity values in young people.
President Lungu noted the significant progress made to further institutionalize prevention of corruption adding that in 2019, 30 more integrity Committees were established in both public and private sectors bringing the total number to 94.
He said that the efforts being put in place are practical steps in closing all leaking taps in the management of public funds.
“With Regard to prosecutions, the anti-corruption commission secured 17 convictions and recorded seven acquittal during the period under review” President Lungu said.
The head of state urged individuals, the public sector as well as non state actors to continue partnering with Government in the fight against corruption.
“We must all hate Corruption in order to fight and eradicate it because corruption is the number one enemy of sustainable development and good governance,” He said .
Laugh out loud.
Seriously, lol! Will someone tell the King that he is naked! Pay a visit to Passport Office today! They do not even hide!
A President is the one at centre stage of telling the nation lies, what progress has the govt done, it has increased corruption since they took over govt. It’s very shameful to hv such leadership.
This is not even funny anymore
This mzn is not well in his head. Mukula tree g ss been confiscated in Malaysia and yet originated from Zambia, is this a kind of person who is fighting corruption?
Iyeee, this president? Do people actually think this is normal?
This man has set a very low bar for the next president!
There he goes lying at his best doing it so professionally. Mukula, 48 houses, fire trucks, exorbitant road construction costs, ambulances, chitotela aquital, ghost workers issue, vote buying, buying defections, just to mention a few all stink of corruption.
Someone just left the loo with poo stuck on them. Sadly they are the only ones who cannot smell the stench. Sad…