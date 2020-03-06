7.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 6, 2020
type here...
General News

Government has made significant progress in institutionalizing the prevention of corruption-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
36 views
9
General News Government has made significant progress in institutionalizing the prevention of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has reiterated government’s commitment to fighting Corruption across the Board.

Speaking during his address to Parliament today, President Edgar Lungu said that his government under the corruption prevention interventions has introduced Anti-Corruption content in the school curriculum at primary and secondary meant to instill high integrity values in young people.

President Lungu noted the significant progress made to further institutionalize prevention of corruption adding that in 2019, 30 more integrity Committees were established in both public and private sectors bringing the total number to 94.

He said that the efforts being put in place are practical steps in closing all leaking taps in the management of public funds.

“With Regard to prosecutions, the anti-corruption commission secured 17 convictions and recorded seven acquittal during the period under review” President Lungu said.

The head of state urged individuals, the public sector as well as non state actors to continue partnering with Government in the fight against corruption.

“We must all hate Corruption in order to fight and eradicate it because corruption is the number one enemy of sustainable development and good governance,” He said .

[Read 197 times, 197 reads today]
Previous articleRodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

9 COMMENTS

  2. Seriously, lol! Will someone tell the King that he is naked! Pay a visit to Passport Office today! They do not even hide!

    2

  3. A President is the one at centre stage of telling the nation lies, what progress has the govt done, it has increased corruption since they took over govt. It’s very shameful to hv such leadership.

    4

  5. This mzn is not well in his head. Mukula tree g ss been confiscated in Malaysia and yet originated from Zambia, is this a kind of person who is fighting corruption?

    2

  8. There he goes lying at his best doing it so professionally. Mukula, 48 houses, fire trucks, exorbitant road construction costs, ambulances, chitotela aquital, ghost workers issue, vote buying, buying defections, just to mention a few all stink of corruption.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 9

Government has made significant progress in institutionalizing the prevention of corruption-President Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has reiterated government's commitment to fighting Corruption across the Board. Speaking during his address to Parliament...
Read more
Feature Sports

Rodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

sports - 2
Micho has named a provisional member 2020 CHAN team that will face Malawi in a friendly next week. Chipolopolo will host Malawi on March 12...
Read more
Feature Politics

There is need for opposition political parties to work with government-Nawakwi

Chief Editor - 10
Forum for Democracy Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi says there is need for opposition political parties to work with government to address the various...
Read more
General News

President Lungu calls for the stiffen of laws against Gender Based Violence and child defilement

Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu says the increasing number of child defilement cases, remains a great concern for the government. Addressing Parliament, Friday morning, on the Progress...
Read more
Photo Gallery

President Lungu’s address to parliament in Pictures

Chief Editor - 5
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu calls for the stiffen of laws against Gender Based Violence and child defilement

General News Chief Editor - 7
President Edgar Lungu says the increasing number of child defilement cases, remains a great concern for the government. Addressing Parliament, Friday morning, on the Progress...
Read more

Communication Minister Plans to introduce a Statutory Instrument to deal with Fake News and Online Insults

General News Chief Editor - 13
Government says it plans to come up with a Statutory Instrument (SI) to deal with producers of fake news and those spreading it. Speaking in...
Read more

National Address On Values and Principals An Opportunity To Address The Nation On Gassing And Mob Injustice-SACCORD

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says the national address by the President on Values and Principals has come...
Read more

Principal resident magistrate threaten to lock up ailing Kambwili if he does not show up in court

General News Chief Editor - 21
Principal resident magistrate David Simusamba has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against Chishimba Kambwili if the NDC leader does not avail himself...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 197 times, 197 reads today]