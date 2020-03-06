UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the impounding of Zambian Mukula in Malaysia has left people wondering how such a consignment could have left the country unnoticed and without valid papers.
A container weighing about 30,580 kilogram of Mukula pieces worth with an estimated value of US$3 million, has been impounded in Johor Bahru, the Capital City of Johor State in Southern West Malaysia, without a valid export permit.
According to details availed by the Malaysian authorities, the container is believed to have been destined for Vietnam.
Mr Hichilema says the whole process smacks of unprecedented corruption by a well organized syndicate.
He has urged Citizens to demand for an immediate independent and transparent enquiry in this scam, after which the perpetrators must be brought to book.
Mr Hichilema has regretted that Zambia is once again in the international headlines for all the wrong reasons.
He has reminded Zambians that the UPND raised alarm bells over the indiscriminate harvesting and criminal plunder of the exotic Mukula Tree in Zambia, and the subsequent illegal export to the Far East.
And Mr Hichilema says in today’s state of the nation address, his Party expects President Edgar Lungu to tackle Insecurity relating to gassing, unemployment, load shedding and the Coronavirus
He said the UPND also expect President Lungu to be succinct and clear on the time bound actions he and his Government are taking, to address these major challenges that are currently facing the nation.
Some heads must roll at customs and the minister involved. If Lungu and PF are free from this, EVERYONE STARTING WITH MINISTERS WILL NEED TO BE FIRED IN THE FIRST INSTANCE! Let’s see how ECL will show leadership for once! The rest will follow.
One container of Mukula weighing 30 tonnes cannot be worth $3m
It’s worth less than $25,000
Also note that the wood in the videos and pictures from Malaysia is Mukwa and not Mukula feel free to watch the videos
HH you have information on the 48 houses and you are concealing information don’t you think you are capable of been arrested?Police please arrest this person for concealing information.ZRA as information on the mukula logs found in Malaysia any way we have important issues to talk about than Mukula,lets talk about corona virus,was it started in a Lab or what.
“I think HH is to blame for the Mukula that left the country”
Sunday Chanda
PF Media Director
To this day Mr humble has not address the nation regarding gassing how do we expect him to say anything about mukula? I give up on Zed to say the least