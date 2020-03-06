The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) says the national address by the President on Values and Principals has come at an opportune time as it offers the Republican President an opportunity to address the nation on the recent happenings in the country.

In a statement to the media SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe said the recent happenings in the country as regards the instant mob injustice and the gassing phenomenon have led to some citizens questioning whether as a country we have national values and principles.

He said the address by the President on the progress made in implementing national values and principles offers an opportunity for the President to inform the nation as to whether there is any linkage in the action of citizen mob injustice and the implementation of our national values and principles.

Further Mr Cheembe said his organization expects the President to inform the nation on the extent to which the Ministry of Religious and National Affairs has effectively managed to inculcate these national values and principles to the nation.

He also called on the President to highlight the successes scored in implementing national values and principals.

“…We hope that the President will avail the nation details on how the Government through the implementation of national values and principles has managed to be fair and just in the distribution of relief food in hunger stricken provinces, recruitment of teachers and doctors and their distribution around the country and other practical steps undertaken in line with national values and principles.

“In so doing, we expect the President to clearly highlight the successes and challenges in the implementation of national values and principles thus far. We hope that all citizens will objectively follow the address by the Head of State which we expect will unite the nation based on peace for which the country has become renowned,” he said

