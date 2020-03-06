9.2 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 6, 2020
Rodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

By sports
1
Micho has named a provisional member 2020 CHAN team that will face Malawi in a friendly next week.

Chipolopolo will host Malawi on March 12 in a friendly at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The team includes Zanaco and Zesco United players who have been unavailable due to pressing CAF Confederation Cup and league obligations respectively.

But notably missing from the list is Zanaco striker Rodgers Kola who has been in great form in both league and continental action with 11 and 6 goals respectively.

Nkwazi striker Emmanuel Chabula who has scored one league goal this season and Tapson Kaseba who scored three at Green Eagles before adding a fourth when he moved to Napsa Stars have both made the team.

Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy Ndhlovu who is enjoyed a great 2019/20 season with ten goals, returns to the Chipolopolo fold for the first time in four years.

Regular call-up and Buildcon defender Isaac Shamujompa is out of the team due to injury.

But Zesco United’s experienced defensive quartet of Adrian Chama, Simon Silwimba, Mwila Phiri and Clement Mwape are in the team.

2019 COSAFA U20 Player of the tournament and Nkana midfielder Patrick Gondwe is set for his senior debut against Malawi.

Micho is expected to trim the team prior to departure for a three-match friendly tour of East Africa that will see Zambia play Uganda and Mali in a three-nation cup in Kampala on March 17 and March 19 respectively.
Zambia will also play Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on March 21 in transit back to Lusaka to prepare for their 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier doubleheader against Botswana at home on March 26 and away on March 29.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Jackson Kakunta, Lawrence Mulenga (both Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Allan Chibwe (Nkana)

DEFENDERS: Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri, Simon Silwimba (All Zesco United), Dominic Chanda, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Kabwe Warriors), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos)

MIDFIELDERS: Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Charles Zulu, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Leonard Mulenga, Robin Siame (both Green Buffaloes), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana), Rally Bwalya, Kennedy Musonda (both Power Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers)

STRIKERS: Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Francisco Mwepu (Red Arrows), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors)

There is need for opposition political parties to work with government-Nawakwi

1 COMMENT

  1. another stupid coach Jackson Kakunta, Lawrence Mulenga (both Power Dynamos) 2 goalkeepers from the same club. Who plays 90 minutes yaba

