Government and Railnet International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth 11 billion United States dollars to construct a standard gauge railway system.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary MISHECK LUNGU who signed on behalf of the Government said the agreement will see the upgrade of railway infrastructure in-country.

Mr LUNGU says the project will be implemented on a Private Public Partnership framework in which the government will only provide the land.

He, however, says the construction of the new railway system will help to move bulk cargo goods away from the road.

And Mr LUNGU said once the project is executed it will transform the country into a transport hub.

He said the construction of the railway system from Zambia to Beira in Mozambique will help connect Zambia to the rest of Africa.

Meanwhile, Railnet International Chief Executive Officer DON KRESS said his company offers world-class infrastructure transportation railway system which will help Zambia catch up with International standards.

Mr KRESS further said the main objective of Railnet International is to make Zambia’s railway system the best in Africa.

And Railnet International Project Coordinator COLLINS KACHAKA said the feasibility study for the construction of the railway line is earmarked in the first week of May 2020.

Dr. KACHAKA said the project will also create jobs for the local people.

According to their Website, Railnet International is a US based corporation out of the state of Florida that specializes in the Designing, Building, Operation, and Maintenance of Railroad Systems. Established and managed by a team of railway professionals with over 400 years combined experience.

