9.4 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
Economy

Government signs a Railway a MOU with Railnet International

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Economy Government signs a Railway a MOU with Railnet International
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government and Railnet International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth 11 billion United States dollars to construct a standard gauge railway system.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ministry of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary MISHECK LUNGU who signed on behalf of the Government said the agreement will see the upgrade of railway infrastructure in-country.

Mr LUNGU says the project will be implemented on a Private Public Partnership framework in which the government will only provide the land.

He, however, says the construction of the new railway system will help to move bulk cargo goods away from the road.

And Mr LUNGU said once the project is executed it will transform the country into a transport hub.

He said the construction of the railway system from Zambia to Beira in Mozambique will help connect Zambia to the rest of Africa.

Meanwhile, Railnet International Chief Executive Officer DON KRESS said his company offers world-class infrastructure transportation railway system which will help Zambia catch up with International standards.

Mr KRESS further said the main objective of Railnet International is to make Zambia’s railway system the best in Africa.

And Railnet International Project Coordinator COLLINS KACHAKA said the feasibility study for the construction of the railway line is earmarked in the first week of May 2020.

Dr. KACHAKA said the project will also create jobs for the local people.

According to their Website, Railnet International is a US based corporation out of the state of Florida that specializes in the Designing, Building, Operation, and Maintenance of Railroad Systems. Established and managed by a team of railway professionals with over 400 years combined experience.

[Read 47 times, 47 reads today]
Previous articlePolice Chief sternly warns groups planing to hold a protest to demand the release of Spax
Next articleGovernment calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Government calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus

The government has called for a stakeholder meeting comprising government ministries to raise awareness on the Coronavirus. Information Minister DORA...
Read more
Economy

Government signs a Railway a MOU with Railnet International

Chief Editor - 0
Government and Railnet International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth 11 billion United States dollars to construct a standard gauge railway system. Speaking during...
Read more
Headlines

Police Chief sternly warns groups planing to hold a protest to demand the release of Spax

Chief Editor - 1
The Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said that Zambia Police has received information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T-shirts...
Read more
Feature Sports

Zanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt

sports - 3
Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu says they are not throwing in the towel against Pyramids FC despite an uphill battle awaiting them in Sunday’s 2019/2020...
Read more
Columns

Nevers Mumba weighs in on Zambia’s Award Winning Photographer Chellah Tukuta’s Marital Problems

Chief Editor - 14
Movement For Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has weighed in on the marital troubles that Zambia's multiple award-winning Photographer has found himself in. According...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zamtel erects 658 new sites countrywide

Economy Chief Editor - 10
State run telecoms firm Zamtel has announced that it has so far erected 658 new communication towers countrywide. Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said...
Read more

Zambia signs over $824 million deal with China Railway for line upgrades

Economy editor - 16
Zambia has signed a contract of more than $824 million with a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation to upgrade a rail line, the...
Read more

How did the impounded Zambian Mukula Wood in Malaysia leave the country unnoticed, HH asks

Economy Chief Editor - 31
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says the impounding of Zambian Mukula in Malaysia has left people wondering how such a consignment could have left the...
Read more

Absa Bank Zambia unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town

Economy Chief Editor - 5
Absa Bank Zambia PLC has today unveiled its newly launched branch in Monze Town. With an investment of K2 million. The Bank is set to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 47 times, 47 reads today]