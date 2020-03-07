6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
Sports

Kitwe United’s Promotion Dreams in Financial Limbo

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Kitwe United's Promotion Dreams in Financial Limbo
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Financial challenges may shatter Kitwe United’s dream of returning to the FAZ Super Division this season.

FAZ National Division side Kitwe are struggling financially after Kitwe City Council withdrew from sponsoring the team last year.

Council withdrew sponsoring to allow the club operate as a private entity in line with club licensing requirement.

Chingalika are now struggling to pay players.

“As Kitwe United we are really struggling with finances. Our players have not been paid for three months,” club board member William Nyirenda said.

The Buchi Boys are third on the National Division One table with 45 points, two behind leaders Young Green Eagles, after 22 matches played.

“Council has pulled out from sponsoring Kitwe United. We have financial challenges, we have failed to play National Assembly on Sunday because we can’t travel due to a financial crisis we are facing,” Nyirenda said.

“Kitwe City Council should continue sponsoring Kitwe United. The Town Clerk should look into this issue. Kitwe United is a big team in Kitwe and is the most loved team in Kitwe,” the Chimwemwe Ward Councillor said.

Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke refused to comment on the matter and referred all queries to the club executive.

Kitwe are targeting a swift return to the top league after suffering demotion last season.

[Read 32 times, 6 reads today]
Previous articleGovernment calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus
Next articleNkana Enhence Title Hopes But Napsa Do Better

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Stuttering Champions Zesco United Eye Number Three Spot

Defending champions Zesco United’s story so far of 2020 continues on Sunday when they host Green Buffaloes at Levy...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Enhence Title Hopes But Napsa Do Better

sports - 0
Nkana ended their one month winless run on Saturday while Napsa Stars handed Green Eagles their first home loss of the 2019/2020 season to...
Read more
Sports

Kitwe United’s Promotion Dreams in Financial Limbo

sports - 0
Financial challenges may shatter Kitwe United’s dream of returning to the FAZ Super Division this season. FAZ National Division side Kitwe are struggling financially after...
Read more
Health

Government calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus

Chief Editor - 5
The government has called for a stakeholder meeting comprising government ministries to raise awareness on the Coronavirus. Information Minister DORA SILIYA says the meeting set...
Read more
Economy

Government signs a Railway MOU with Railnet International

Chief Editor - 8
Government and Railnet International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth 11 billion United States dollars to construct a standard gauge railway system. Speaking during...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stuttering Champions Zesco United Eye Number Three Spot

Sports sports - 0
Defending champions Zesco United’s story so far of 2020 continues on Sunday when they host Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The eight-time...
Read more

Nkana Enhence Title Hopes But Napsa Do Better

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana ended their one month winless run on Saturday while Napsa Stars handed Green Eagles their first home loss of the 2019/2020 season to...
Read more

Zanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt

Feature Sports sports - 3
Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu says they are not throwing in the towel against Pyramids FC despite an uphill battle awaiting them in Sunday’s 2019/2020...
Read more

Rodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

Feature Sports sports - 3
Micho has named a provisional member 2020 CHAN team that will face Malawi in a friendly next week. Chipolopolo will host Malawi on March 12...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 32 times, 6 reads today]