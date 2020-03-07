Financial challenges may shatter Kitwe United’s dream of returning to the FAZ Super Division this season.

FAZ National Division side Kitwe are struggling financially after Kitwe City Council withdrew from sponsoring the team last year.

Council withdrew sponsoring to allow the club operate as a private entity in line with club licensing requirement.

Chingalika are now struggling to pay players.

“As Kitwe United we are really struggling with finances. Our players have not been paid for three months,” club board member William Nyirenda said.

The Buchi Boys are third on the National Division One table with 45 points, two behind leaders Young Green Eagles, after 22 matches played.

“Council has pulled out from sponsoring Kitwe United. We have financial challenges, we have failed to play National Assembly on Sunday because we can’t travel due to a financial crisis we are facing,” Nyirenda said.

“Kitwe City Council should continue sponsoring Kitwe United. The Town Clerk should look into this issue. Kitwe United is a big team in Kitwe and is the most loved team in Kitwe,” the Chimwemwe Ward Councillor said.

Kitwe Town Clerk Mbulo Seke refused to comment on the matter and referred all queries to the club executive.

Kitwe are targeting a swift return to the top league after suffering demotion last season.

