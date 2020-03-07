The Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE- has set April 4, 2020 as date for this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony.

Barotse Royal Establishment Ngambela Mukela Manyando made the announcement today in Limulunga Royal district.

Ngambela Mukela also disclosed that this year’s ceremony will be extraordinary as the Litunga, King Lubosi Imwiko the second will also be clocking 20 years on the throne.

The Ngambela further disclosed that King Lubosi will also be celebrating 20 years as traditional ruler bringing the years of celebrations to 40 because he also served as senior Chief for Lukulu from 1980 to 2000.

He has since invited all well – wishers to join in the preparation of the 2020 Kuomboka Ceremony and also attend the prestigious ceremony that will be held in Limulunga Royal Village of Western Province.

