2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
General News

Kuomboka Ceremony date set to April 4, 2020

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
General News Kuomboka Ceremony date set to April 4, 2020
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE- has set April 4, 2020 as date for this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony.

Barotse Royal Establishment Ngambela Mukela Manyando made the announcement today in Limulunga Royal district.

Ngambela Mukela also disclosed that this year’s ceremony will be extraordinary as the Litunga, King Lubosi Imwiko the second will also be clocking 20 years on the throne.

The Ngambela further disclosed that King Lubosi will also be celebrating 20 years as traditional ruler bringing the years of celebrations to 40 because he also served as senior Chief for Lukulu from 1980 to 2000.

He has since invited all well – wishers to join in the preparation of the 2020 Kuomboka Ceremony and also attend the prestigious ceremony that will be held in Limulunga Royal Village of Western Province.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]
Previous articleGovernment has made significant progress in institutionalizing the prevention of corruption-President Lungu
Next articlePresident Lungu saddened by death of 26 people

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

President Lungu saddened by death of 26 people

President Edgar Lungu says it is unfortunate that 26 people have died in one day, who could have contributed...
Read more
General News

Kuomboka Ceremony date set to April 4, 2020

Chief Editor - 0
The Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE- has set April 4, 2020 as date for this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony. Barotse Royal Establishment Ngambela Mukela Manyando made the...
Read more
General News

Government has made significant progress in institutionalizing the prevention of corruption-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 20
PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has reiterated government's commitment to fighting Corruption across the Board. Speaking during his address to Parliament today, President Edgar Lungu said...
Read more
Feature Sports

Rodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

sports - 2
Micho has named a provisional member 2020 CHAN team that will face Malawi in a friendly next week. Chipolopolo will host Malawi on March 12...
Read more
Feature Politics

There is need for opposition political parties to work with government-Nawakwi

Chief Editor - 15
Forum for Democracy Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi says there is need for opposition political parties to work with government to address the various...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu saddened by death of 26 people

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu says it is unfortunate that 26 people have died in one day, who could have contributed national development. President Lungu said he...
Read more

Government has made significant progress in institutionalizing the prevention of corruption-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 20
PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu has reiterated government's commitment to fighting Corruption across the Board. Speaking during his address to Parliament today, President Edgar Lungu said...
Read more

President Lungu calls for the stiffen of laws against Gender Based Violence and child defilement

General News Chief Editor - 8
President Edgar Lungu says the increasing number of child defilement cases, remains a great concern for the government. Addressing Parliament, Friday morning, on the Progress...
Read more

Communication Minister Plans to introduce a Statutory Instrument to deal with Fake News and Online Insults

General News Chief Editor - 13
Government says it plans to come up with a Statutory Instrument (SI) to deal with producers of fake news and those spreading it. Speaking in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]