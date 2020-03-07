Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu says they are not throwing in the towel against Pyramids FC despite an uphill battle awaiting them in Sunday’s 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal last leg decider in Cairo.

The Zambian club head to Cairo after losing quarterfinal first leg, home match 3-0 on March 1 in Lusaka to the Egyptian upstarts.

Both Zanaco and Pyramids are making their continental quarterfinal debuts.

“Anything is possible as long as we work hard as a team we shall qualify. It is a hard task but we have to fight hard,” Mususu said.

“We can do it and if we all believe in ourselves, everything will work out.”

However, no Zambian club has won away in Egypt or eliminated an Egyptian team from continental competition.

Meanwhile, Mususu returns to the Zanaco fold after missing the first leg defeat due to a hamstring injury he sustained in league action for the club on February 22 in a 2-0 league win over Buildcon.

“I wouldn’t say I am 100 percent but I have a thigh patch to protect my hamstring but I am able to play, so I can say I am 80-85 percent fit,”Mususu said.

