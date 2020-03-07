5.6 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 7, 2020
type here...
Sports

Zanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Zanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu says they are not throwing in the towel against Pyramids FC despite an uphill battle awaiting them in Sunday’s 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal last leg decider in Cairo.

The Zambian club head to Cairo after losing quarterfinal first leg, home match 3-0 on March 1 in Lusaka to the Egyptian upstarts.

Both Zanaco and Pyramids are making their continental quarterfinal debuts.

“Anything is possible as long as we work hard as a team we shall qualify. It is a hard task but we have to fight hard,” Mususu said.

“We can do it and if we all believe in ourselves, everything will work out.”

However, no Zambian club has won away in Egypt or eliminated an Egyptian team from continental competition.

Meanwhile, Mususu returns to the Zanaco fold after missing the first leg defeat due to a hamstring injury he sustained in league action for the club on February 22 in a 2-0 league win over Buildcon.

“I wouldn’t say I am 100 percent but I have a thigh patch to protect my hamstring but I am able to play, so I can say I am 80-85 percent fit,”Mususu said.

[Read 30 times, 30 reads today]
Previous articleNevers Mumba weighs in on Zambia’s Award Winning Photographer Chellah Tukuta’s Marital Problems

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zanaco Battle Against the Odds in Egypt

Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu says they are not throwing in the towel against Pyramids FC despite an uphill battle...
Read more
Columns

Nevers Mumba weighs in on Zambia’s Award Winning Photographer Chellah Tukuta’s Marital Problems

Chief Editor - 1
Movement For Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has weighed in on the marital troubles that Zambia's multiple award-winning Photographer has found himself in. According...
Read more
Economy

Zamtel erects 658 new sites countrywide

Chief Editor - 1
State run telecoms firm Zamtel has announced that it has so far erected 658 new communication towers countrywide. Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said...
Read more
General News

12 foreign Buildcon players and Coach detained for playing in Zambia illegally

Chief Editor - 1
The Department of Immigration in Ndolahas detained 12 foreign players and the coach of Buildcon football club for various immigration offences. This was in...
Read more
General News

President Lungu saddened by death of 26 people

Chief Editor - 14
President Edgar Lungu says it is unfortunate that 26 people have died in one day, who could have contributed national development. President Lungu said he...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Rodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

Feature Sports sports - 2
Micho has named a provisional member 2020 CHAN team that will face Malawi in a friendly next week. Chipolopolo will host Malawi on March 12...
Read more

Eagles date Napsa in Top 3 Showdown

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles this Saturday host Napsa Stars in a second-versus-third showdown at Independence Stadium in Choma. Second placed Eagles have 44 points, two more than...
Read more

Cameroon beat Shepolopolo in Olympic Qualifier

Feature Sports sports - 6
Shepolopolo lost 3-2 away to Cameroon on Thursday in their 2020 Olympic Games final round, first leg qualifier. The defeat at Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo...
Read more

Kabila Retained as Nkana FC President

Feature Sports sports - 1
Evaristo Kabila has bounced back as Nkana Football Club President following the re-constitution of the club executive committee by principal sponsors Mopani Copper Mines. Kabila...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 30 times, 30 reads today]