Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Economy

Government thinking of bringing in another Railway Operator

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Zambia says it is in the process of revising rules and regulations governing operations of the railway sector in the country to provide for multi-player participation.

Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu says the revised Act will provide for the separation of railway operations from the maintenance of rail infrastructure.

He was speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa when he transited from Namibia where he was leading government officials on a benchmark of TransNamib Railway in the area of vertical separation of operations.

Mr. Lungu noted that currently, railway line operations in Zambia were being operated and maintained by one operator who was Zambia Railways Limited.

He said the separation of operations will promote open access on the railway to allow for both public and private sector participation.

Mr. Lungu mentioned that the government was confident that the revision of the Railway Act of 1994 will promote open access to the railway, therefore, leading to its high utilization and reduced deterioration of road infrastructure.

He said revising current laws governing the railway sector was in line with the country’s revised National Transport Policy of May 2019

Meanwhile, Mr. Lungu says the government was concerned with the low levels of business at its Dry Port at Walvis bay.

He said the Concessionaire has been engaged to involve the Zambian business community to maximize benefits to Zambian people.

Mr. Lungu mentioned that the government has since put in place a committee to provide oversight on the concession as well as spearhead future investments for the infrastructure

