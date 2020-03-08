Zesco United drew 1-1 at home with Green Buffaloes after they threw away another vital lead to record a third successive draw.

The result saw Zesco miss an opportunity to go third on the FAZ Super Division table following the home draw at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Jesse Were put Zesco ahead when he sliced through Buffaloes backline after a slick move he started involving Tafadzwa Rusike and Winston Kalengo.

Buffaloes best chance of the half came in the 42nd minute when Friday Samu saw his header land on the roof of Zesco’s net.

But he made no mistake in the 52nd minute from similar situation when he nodded in Gideon Sichone’s cross.

Then Zesco goalkeeper Ian Otieno pulled off a dramatic save to keep out Robert Musonda’s header in the 58th minute as the game swayed before they settled for a draw in a tightly contested second half.

It is the second time in three games over the last month that Zesco have squandered a lead to finish level after finishing 2-2 away and 1-1 at home against Power Dynamos in a rescheduled Week 4 match and a Week 21 fixture respectively.

Zesco stay 5th on 42 points, four points behind leaders Forest Rangers and three adrift of second placed Napsa Stars.

