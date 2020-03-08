7.1 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
General News

Declare Road Safety a National Disaster!

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News Declare Road Safety a National Disaster!
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Government to declare road safety a national disaster in the wake of the highest number of Zambian lives lost on our roads within a short period of time.

In the 8 days of March, 2020 alone, over 57 non replaceable Zambian lives of mothers, fathers, aunties, uncles and children have been lost on our roads in the four accidents recorded on Lusaka-Mumbwa Road, Kitwe-Kalulushi Road, Ndola-Kitwe Dual Carriageway and the Chipata- Lundazi Road.

The Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group feels these fatal road accidents are symptomatic of deeply-rooted and bigger road safety lapses in Zambia from road designs and signage, road maintenance and patrols to driver/passenger training and prevailing bad driving conditions.

“Zambia has lost more people in March alone than countries outside China affected by the Corona virus. This is a national disaster requiring actions beyond mere speeches of regret and condolences by all stakeholders and experts,” says Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda

The Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group is not satisfied with the lacklustre investigative methods of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Zambia Police Traffic Division who only see ‘over speeding’ as the all cause of all accidents in Zambia, and whose accident reports have no pointers on how future accidents could be prevented and valuable lives saved.

“We are urging the Government to declare this a national disaster and call on all stakeholders to study these accidents and accidents scenes and provide holistic solutions that will incorporate road safety in road designs and driving conditions to ensure future accidents are prevented and lives saved,” says Group Admin Mthoniswa Banda.

The Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group has always called for the marking of all accident prone sites and erection of ample warning road signs, in the short run, to caution motorists as they pass through these areas. In the long run, we have called for improvement of road designs, including creation of overtaking lanes so slow vehicles like trucks can give way to fast cars on those accident prone areas of the highways.

Every day without any road death is possible and every Zambian life matters.

[Read 229 times, 229 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Lungu is PF’s 2021 Presidential Candidate-Stephen Kampyongo
Next articleProgressive Mineral Taxation Regime Can help Limit the Fiscal Reformation

1 COMMENT

  1. Ok so I got very drunk last night and I am nursing hangover. Many zambian got drunk too so should we declare drinking a national emergency?

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

Progressive Mineral Taxation Regime Can help Limit the Fiscal Reformation

By Webby Banda CTPD Senior Researcher (Extractives) The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) is calling for a progressive...
Read more
General News

Declare Road Safety a National Disaster!

Chief Editor - 1
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Government to declare road safety a national disaster in the wake of...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu is PF’s 2021 Presidential Candidate-Stephen Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 7
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa will not decide for patriotic Front (PF) who should be its...
Read more
Feature Politics

Mumbi Phiri cautions youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians

Chief Editor - 6
PF Deputy Secretary General MUMBI PHIRI has cautioned youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians. Speaking at a PF Livingstone Youth Mobilization Rally, yesterday,...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

Chief Editor - 5
Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

General News Chief Editor - 5
Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha...
Read more

Students and youths hail President Lungu’s State of Nation Address

General News Chief Editor - 10
Students and Civil Society Movement have welcomed the intention by President Lungu to set up the Commission of Inquiry into the death of citizens...
Read more

12 foreign Buildcon players and Coach detained for playing in Zambia illegally

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Department of Immigration in Ndolahas detained 12 foreign players and the coach of Buildcon football club for various immigration offences. This was in...
Read more

President Lungu saddened by death of 26 people

General News Chief Editor - 32
President Edgar Lungu says it is unfortunate that 26 people have died in one day, who could have contributed national development. President Lungu said he...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 229 times, 229 reads today]