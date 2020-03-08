7.1 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
Headlines

President Lungu is PF’s 2021 Presidential Candidate-Stephen Kampyongo

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
Headlines President Lungu is PF's 2021 Presidential Candidate-Stephen Kampyongo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa will not decide for patriotic Front (PF) who should be its Presidential candidate for 2021 General Election because the party has already resolved that President Edgar Lungu will be its candidate for 2021, after the 2018 Constitutional Court ruling on his eligibility case.

Responding to questions from the media at the PF interactive forum, the Minister explained that the party was aware of dark corner meetings from some opposition political parties on the candidature of its Party President Edgar Lungu, but advised the political parties to prepare themselves for its candidate rather than focusing on his eligibility.

Weighing in on the eligibility issues, The part’s Media Director Sunday Chanda said that PF was aware that the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) is planning to stop it’s Party PresidentEdgar Lungu from filing his nominations in the 2021 General election’s.

Mr. Chanda said LAZ will not distract the party in any way.

Last Week, LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa said that the Association intends to approach the Constitutional Court to ask it to determine the eligibility of the candidates that will be floated by the various political parties for the 2021 general Elections, while insisting that the Constitutional Court did not declare President Edgar Lungu eligible to stand in the 2021 general election, contrary to assertions that they did, adding that the controversial question relating to President Lungu’s eligibility was not yet over and that Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, was right to say that the matter could still be appealed in the Constitutional Court.

Mr. Mwitwa said that when the elections are nearing, the parties have nominated their candidates, LAZ will go back to the constitutional court.

“When the elections are nearing and nominations are filed, there will still be an opportunity to ask the Constitutional Court to determine the eligibility of the candidates that will be floated by the various political parties. It is not a dead-end; it is a matter that can still be revived. Remember that the President himself, President Edgar Lungu, was not a party to that particular action. So, there is an opportunity to take that to the Constitutional Court on the question of his eligibility when he files in his nomination to stand for President in 2021.”

Mr. Mwitwa further said that the December 7, 2018, ConCourt ruling did not interpret specifically President Lungu’s eligibility to stand for a third-successive time at next year’s crucial election.

[Read 252 times, 252 reads today]
Previous articleMumbi Phiri cautions youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians
Next articleDeclare Road Safety a National Disaster!

7 COMMENTS

  3. Sangwa is a small boy who is been used by evil agents. Repent young man.we all agree that his excellency ec lungu will take us into these elections. Nomba ulefwaya tubikepo wiso?

    5

  4. Its simple chaps like Stephen Kampyongo who stand to lose if the likes of the lazybone Lungu are disqualified as he will spend Monday to Friday in courts …these chaps and dull cadres like above don’t see the importance of a constitution. He is there making comparisons with an opposition leader, is all you think about is your fooolish Hakiande? People are debating about specific clauses in the constitution you are talking about something insignificant

    5

  6. Fwanya – No your ignorance is a danger to the country if you think this statement makes sense. He is saying PF is bigger than your constitution and you are clapping like an imbecile. Sangwa already pointed out how far Concourt went in passing judgement and backed it up.

    “….Kampyongo has said that Constitutional Lawyer… will not decide for PF who should be its Presidential candidate for 2021 General Election because the party has already resolved that President Edgar Lungu will be its candidate for 2021, after the 2018 Constitutional Court ruling on his eligibility case.

    1

  7. Is it that no one is allowed to challenge lungu for the PF presidency ??

    Is PF a dictator party for Alpha and omega lungu. ???

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

Progressive Mineral Taxation Regime Can help Limit the Fiscal Reformation

By Webby Banda CTPD Senior Researcher (Extractives) The Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) is calling for a progressive...
Read more
General News

Declare Road Safety a National Disaster!

Chief Editor - 1
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Government to declare road safety a national disaster in the wake of...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu is PF’s 2021 Presidential Candidate-Stephen Kampyongo

Chief Editor - 7
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa will not decide for patriotic Front (PF) who should be its...
Read more
Feature Politics

Mumbi Phiri cautions youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians

Chief Editor - 6
PF Deputy Secretary General MUMBI PHIRI has cautioned youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians. Speaking at a PF Livingstone Youth Mobilization Rally, yesterday,...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

Chief Editor - 5
Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police Chief sternly warns groups planing to hold a protest to demand the release of Spax

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
The Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said that Zambia Police has received information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T-shirts...
Read more

LAZ to Approach Constitutional Court Over President Lungu’s eligibility after he files in his Nomination for 2021 General Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 41
The Law Association of Zambia President Eddie Mwitwa has said that the Association intends to approach the Constitutional Court to ask it to...
Read more

President Edgar Lungu considering a Commission of Inquiry into the gassing of citizens happening in the country.

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
President Edgar Lungu says he is considering constituting a Commission of Inquiry into the gassing of citizens happening in the country. President Lungu says the...
Read more

ZICTA should be disbanded for failure to execute its mandate-Wynter Kabimba

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba says the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) should be disbanded for failure to execute its mandate. Mr Kabimba...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 252 times, 252 reads today]