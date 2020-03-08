7.1 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
type here...
General News

Students and youths hail President Lungu’s State of Nation Address

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News Students and youths hail President Lungu’s State of Nation Address
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Students and Civil Society Movement have welcomed the intention by President Lungu to set up the Commission of Inquiry into the death of citizens killed by mob justice and the police during the period of chemical gassing.

During a Press Briefing held at Mika Lodge jointly addressed by Zambia National Students Union President Misheck Kakonde and National Youth Anti-Corruption Movement Executive Director Paul Lungu, the civil society movement called for the inquiry to be extended into the killing of 4th Year UNZA Student Verspers Shimunzila, Mugal and Timothy Hakuyu.

The students said the Inquiry should probe allegations that that the chemical gassing was sponsored by the State as alleged by Mr. Hichilema or those who seek regime change as alleged by others.

“To allege that the State sponsored the gassing and the State has kept mute on is not only worrying but also leaving citizens to guess whether these allegations are true. Since the Police are not probing into these allegations, the Commission of Inquiry should listen to all those who have made these allegations and be able to put the question of who has sponsored this kind of terrorism to an end,” Said Mr. Kakonde.

Meanwhile the students have hailed President Lungu’s continued commitment to reform the Constitution in order to allow youths, persons with disabilities and women to participate in parliamentary reforms through the Mixed Member Proportional Representation System.

“The special gift our Members of Parliament and Government can give to our youth and women this month of women and the youth, is the Mixed Member Proportional Representation System. As we join our women in celebrating women’s day and later as we celebrate our own day this week, we implore our leaders to deliver this most precious gift to us,” said the student leader.

And NYACM Executive Director, Paul Lungu, said President Lungu’s call to scale up the fight against corruption must be embraced by everyone especially that there has been a commitment to prosecute all persons regardless of their status in society.

“Contrary to some allegations that the President has protected those who engage in corrupt activities, the past few years we have seen some government officials, including ministers and former ministers taken into court. While we firmly believe that there must never be sacred cows in this fight against corruption, we wish to caution against using this fight as a weapon to settles scores – politically or otherwise,” said Mr. Lungu.

The civil society organisations have called on youth and women to celebrate the month of March by constantly reflecting on President Lungu’s message to Parliament.

“We ask our youths to stay away from abusing drugs, from tribal talk, hate speech and propaganda to becoming productive citizens. We must refuse to be used as youths in terror activities such as chemical gassing, just to propel other people’s political ends. We also call on the President and his administration to embrace more youths in national development and decision-making. This must commence by appointing more youths in leadership positions and reconstituting the Board of the National Youth Council, as a matter of urgency,” said Lungu.

[Read 51 times, 51 reads today]
Previous articleMazembe Fire Charles Musonda
Next articleZambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

1 COMMENT

  1. Thank you..the team spent sleepless nights on this. Just to break the ice, I know all of you are hearing the rumours that some crazy woman called Chrisha frost mentioned my name. I would categorically like to state that I don’t know her. Many people know me and take the joy in shouting my name. Chances are she has see me in kafue with my crazy friends and now wants to claim she knows me. Fake news. Kz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 3

Mumbi Phiri cautions youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians

PF Deputy Secretary General MUMBI PHIRI has cautioned youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians. Speaking at a PF...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

Chief Editor - 1
Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha...
Read more
General News

Students and youths hail President Lungu’s State of Nation Address

Chief Editor - 1
Students and Civil Society Movement have welcomed the intention by President Lungu to set up the Commission of Inquiry into the death of citizens...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mazembe Fire Charles Musonda

sports - 4
Charles Musonda has been fired as TP Mazembe assistant coach together with head coach Pamphile Mihayo. The duo were relieved of their duties on ...
Read more
Economy

Government thinking of bringing in another Railway Operator

Chief Editor - 14
Zambia says it is in the process of revising rules and regulations governing operations of the railway sector in the country to provide for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

General News Chief Editor - 1
Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha...
Read more

12 foreign Buildcon players and Coach detained for playing in Zambia illegally

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Department of Immigration in Ndolahas detained 12 foreign players and the coach of Buildcon football club for various immigration offences. This was in...
Read more

President Lungu saddened by death of 26 people

General News Chief Editor - 32
President Edgar Lungu says it is unfortunate that 26 people have died in one day, who could have contributed national development. President Lungu said he...
Read more

Kuomboka Ceremony date set to April 4, 2020

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Barotse Royal Establishment -BRE- has set April 4, 2020 as date for this year’s Kuomboka Ceremony. Barotse Royal Establishment Ngambela Mukela Manyando made the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 51 times, 51 reads today]