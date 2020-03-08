Students and Civil Society Movement have welcomed the intention by President Lungu to set up the Commission of Inquiry into the death of citizens killed by mob justice and the police during the period of chemical gassing.

During a Press Briefing held at Mika Lodge jointly addressed by Zambia National Students Union President Misheck Kakonde and National Youth Anti-Corruption Movement Executive Director Paul Lungu, the civil society movement called for the inquiry to be extended into the killing of 4th Year UNZA Student Verspers Shimunzila, Mugal and Timothy Hakuyu.

The students said the Inquiry should probe allegations that that the chemical gassing was sponsored by the State as alleged by Mr. Hichilema or those who seek regime change as alleged by others.

“To allege that the State sponsored the gassing and the State has kept mute on is not only worrying but also leaving citizens to guess whether these allegations are true. Since the Police are not probing into these allegations, the Commission of Inquiry should listen to all those who have made these allegations and be able to put the question of who has sponsored this kind of terrorism to an end,” Said Mr. Kakonde.

Meanwhile the students have hailed President Lungu’s continued commitment to reform the Constitution in order to allow youths, persons with disabilities and women to participate in parliamentary reforms through the Mixed Member Proportional Representation System.

“The special gift our Members of Parliament and Government can give to our youth and women this month of women and the youth, is the Mixed Member Proportional Representation System. As we join our women in celebrating women’s day and later as we celebrate our own day this week, we implore our leaders to deliver this most precious gift to us,” said the student leader.

And NYACM Executive Director, Paul Lungu, said President Lungu’s call to scale up the fight against corruption must be embraced by everyone especially that there has been a commitment to prosecute all persons regardless of their status in society.

“Contrary to some allegations that the President has protected those who engage in corrupt activities, the past few years we have seen some government officials, including ministers and former ministers taken into court. While we firmly believe that there must never be sacred cows in this fight against corruption, we wish to caution against using this fight as a weapon to settles scores – politically or otherwise,” said Mr. Lungu.

The civil society organisations have called on youth and women to celebrate the month of March by constantly reflecting on President Lungu’s message to Parliament.

“We ask our youths to stay away from abusing drugs, from tribal talk, hate speech and propaganda to becoming productive citizens. We must refuse to be used as youths in terror activities such as chemical gassing, just to propel other people’s political ends. We also call on the President and his administration to embrace more youths in national development and decision-making. This must commence by appointing more youths in leadership positions and reconstituting the Board of the National Youth Council, as a matter of urgency,” said Lungu.

