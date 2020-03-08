6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Sports

Stuttering Champions Zesco United Eye Number Three Spot

Defending champions Zesco United’s story so far of 2020 continues on Sunday when they host Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The eight-time champions’ ambitions of an unprecedented fourth successive league title defence are looking uncertain.

Zesco head into this weekend Week 23 fixture with just two wins from their last eleven league games since the start of 2020.

And on Sunday, the defending champions embark on also trying to end a four-match winless drought since they beat bottom of the table Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 exactly a month ago on February 2 away at Shinde Stadium.

Since then, Zesco has collected three draws and a 2-1 away loss at fellow top four side Napsa Stars on February 23.

Furthermore, Zesco have toiled to two successive draws against Power Dynamos (1-1) and Lumwana Radiants (0-0).

And the pressure is very much on Zesco heading into this game especially after beating 11th placed Buffaloes 3-1 away in the first leg on October 20 in Lusaka.

Victory on Sunday over Buffaloes will see Zesco rise from fifth to third on 44 points, two behind leaders Forest Rangers with ten and nine games left respectively.

Zesco will displace Green Eagles to number four only on goal difference.

