Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 8, 2020
Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha road in Chingola works for Spax Garage which belongs to Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as SPAX who is facing murder charges.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga said that Mushinta was warned and cautioned yesterday. Ms. Katanga told ZNBC News in a statement that Police also retrieved 13 out the 25 t-shirts from Jerabos, which were printed by Mushinta.

She said this follows information that some JERABOS , belonging to SPAX had teamed up and were planning to protest against the apprehension of SPAX.

Ms. Katanga explained that they wanted to air their displeasure against Government on Saturday yesterday when SPAX was scheduled to be brought to Chingola by Police.

Ms. Katanga said Mushinta allegedly received instructions from SPAX workers believed to be currently in LUSAKA.

She has since warned that those who want to protest will be arrested.

