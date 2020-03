Snubbed striker Rodgers Kola has just signed off as Zambia’s top scorer in this season’s continental campaign with his club Zanaco.

Kola has been left off Micho’s provisional 2020 CHAN Chipolopolo team that embarks on a four-match friendly series starting at home against Malawi on March 11 in Lusaka before travelling to East Africa next week to face Uganda, Mali and Ethiopia.

Kola scored Zanaco’s lone goal in their historic 1-0 away win of Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday in their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal , final leg match to become the first Zambian club to win away in Egypt.

But Zanaco were eliminated 3-1 on aggregate after Sunday’s milestone result.

And with that goal, Kola wrapped up his continental campaign with seven goals from twelve CAF Confederation Cup games.

He also takes his competitive this season to 18 goals after scoring eleven in the league.

Meanwhile, his club mate Ziyo Tembo and ex-team mate Guily Manziba, Winston Kalengo of Zesco United, finished tied on second with three continental goals each.

Zesco’s Jesse Were signed off with two continental goals this season together with Green Eagles Amity Shamende.

WEEKEND SCORECARD AND TOP SCORERS

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 23

07/03/2020

Nkana 1(Idris Mbombo 71′)-Kabwe Warriors 0

Lusaka Dynamos 2(Baba Basile 35′ pen, Aubrey Funga 81′)-Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Jacob Ngulube 18′)

Red Arrows 0-Mufulira Wanderers 3(Bwalya Chella 32′, Bernard Mapili 42′, Angel Lubamba 45′)

Green Eagles 1(Ronald Chibwe 9′)-Napsa Stars 2(Dickson Chapa 42′, Danny Silavwe 64′)

Nkwazi 0-Power Dynamos 0

08/03/2020

KYSA 0-Lumwana Radiants 1(Dominic Changwa 45′)

Zesco United 1(Jesse Were 2′)-Green Buffaloes 1(Martin Phiri 53′)

POSTPONED

Buildcon -Nakambala Leopards

Forest Rangers-Zanaco

-2020 CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Quarterfinal Final Leg

08/02/2020

Cairo,Egypt

30 June Stadium

Pyramids FC 0-Zanaco 1(Rodgers Kola 45’+1)

*Pyramids advcance 3-1 on aggregate

2019/2020 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

08/03/2020

James Chamanga(Red Arrows):14

Baba Basile(Lusaka Dynamos):15

Jesse Were (Zesco):12

Rodgers Kola (Zanaco):11

Idris Mbombo(Nkana):11

Jimmy Ndhlovu(Kabwe Warriors):10

Adams Zikiru (Forest Rangers):10

Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles 5/Power 4):9

Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars) :8

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):8

Winston Kalengo (Zesco):7

Ronald Chibwe(Green Eagles):6

Emmanuel Manda(Lumwana Radiants):6

Moses Phiri (Buildcon 4/Zanaco 2) :6

Spencer Sautu(Green Eagles):6*

Bornwell Mwape (Napsa Stars):6

Daniel Chama (KYSA):6

Eric Choomba(Nkwazi):6

Quadri Kola (Zesco 2/Forest 3):5

Larry Bwalya(Power Dynamos):5

Royd Alfonso (Kansanshi Dynamos):5

Chitiya Mususu(Zanaco):5

Elias Maguri(Nakambala Leopards):5

Aubrey Funga(Lusaka Dynamos):4

Moonga Chilimba (Buffaloes):4

Lassa Kiala(Zanaco):4

Chris Mugalu (Lusaka Dynamos):4

Fredrick Mulambia(Power Dynamos):4

Dave Daka (Power Dynamos):4

Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers):4*

Jamal Jefaru (Mufulira Wanderers3/Buildcon 1):4

Kelvin Mubanga(Nkana):4

Martin Dzilah (Lumwana 3/Nkana 1):4

Chanda Mushili(Buildcon):4

Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles/Napsa 1):4

Jeff Banda (Nkwazi):4*

Danny Silavwe(Napsa Stars):3

Dominic Changwa (Lumwana) :3

Tafadzwa Rusike (Zanaco/Zesco 1):3

John Makwatta (Zesco):3

Stephen Mutama(Nkwazi) :3

Willy Stephanus(Lusaka Dynamos):3

Ali Sadiki(Kabwe Warriors):3

Felix Bulaya (Nakambala):3

Doisy Soko (Napsa Stars):3

Chaniza Zulu(Lumwana):3

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba(Kabwe Warriors):3

Shadreck Mulungwe (Green Eagles):3

Laudit Mavugo (Napsa Stars) :3

Thabani Kamusoko(Zesco):3

Emmanuel Phiri (Kansanshi):3

Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows):3

*Denotes own-goal

