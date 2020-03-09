7.6 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 9, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Lenjes disown and warn Evans Chinkumbi not to masquerade as Chief Ngabwe

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Lenjes disown and warn Evans Chinkumbi not to masquerade as Chief Ngabwe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lenje Royal Establishment has disowned and warned Evans Chinkumbi not to masquerade as Chief Ngabwe.

Reacting to recent a development in Ngabwe where the people lost their Chief and awaiting his replacement Christopher Mutemwa who is a member of the Lenje Royal Establishment said Mr Chinkumbi risks facing an arrest if he continues with his activities.

He said the Electoral College of their Royal Highnesses have not met to finalise the selection of a Chief as agreed in the meeting of 27th September, 2019 at Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe’s Palace.

Mr Mutemwa said seven Chiefs met and appointed Mr Bran Marko Chikute to act as Chief Ngabwe until a substantive Chief is elected in accordance with a letter dated 19th February, 2020 signed by Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe, who presides over the seven chiefdoms.

He said the Chief As such he is the final authority and anyone acting contrary to this is in serious breach of law and order and will be arrested.

And Dr Jeston Mulando, also a memner of the Mukuni Lenje Establishment said according to the Mukuni Lenje Royal Establishment rules and regulations on the succession of a Chief, only the Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe and the other Lenje Chiefs have the authority to install a Chief and to conduct the appropriate rites according to the Lenje tradition and customs.

Dr Mulando said it is therefore illegal for anyone to masquerade as Chief.

He said the Lenje Chiefs have not been able to organise the selection of the new Chief since the demise of Mr. Kashoka (Chief Ngabwe) because one of the candidates has taken the matter to the High Court.

Dr Mulando said it is contept of court for Chiefs to conduct the selection process or for anyone to install himself as Chief.

Dr. Mulando said In the circumstances until the High Court disposes off the court action, the Senior Chief Mukuni Ng’ombe and other Chiefs cannot conduct the selection process.

[Read 25 times, 25 reads today]
Previous articleUPND allege that a Gassing Suspect believed to be President Lungu’s Nephew has been unconditionally freed
Next articleZambia to exclude the Insurance sector in the African Continental Free Trade Area deal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Zambia to exclude the Insurance sector in the African Continental Free Trade Area deal

Zambia has submitted her initial offer in the framework of the on-going services negotiation of the African Continental Free...
Read more
Headlines

Lenjes disown and warn Evans Chinkumbi not to masquerade as Chief Ngabwe

Chief Editor - 0
The Lenje Royal Establishment has disowned and warned Evans Chinkumbi not to masquerade as Chief Ngabwe. Reacting to recent a development in Ngabwe where the...
Read more
Headlines

UPND allege that a Gassing Suspect believed to be President Lungu’s Nephew has been unconditionally freed

Chief Editor - 3
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka has demanded that the Police clarify the release of Malon Banda and Given Phiri from Police Cells. Mr Katuka said...
Read more
General News

Multi sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads

Chief Editor - 9
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says a multi-sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads. Mr Kafwaya is...
Read more
Headlines

UPND will decisively deal with poverty once we form government-HH

Chief Editor - 20
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party will decisively deal with poverty once they form government. Mr Hichilema says poverty is multifaceted and the UPND...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief urges subjects to reconstruct damaged police post

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Chief Chitanda of the Lenje speaking people of Chibombo District has called on his subjects to contribute resources towards the reconstruction of Chiyuni...
Read more

2019-2018 fish ban exercise described as successful

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
The department of Livestock and Fisheries in Mufumbwe district has described the just ended 2019-2020 fish ban exercise as a success. Mufumbwe district Livestock...
Read more

Kasama clergyman counsels against mistreating their stepchildren

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Northern Presbytery Bishop, Maybin Mulenga has urged parents to desist from mistreating their stepchildren. ZANIS reports that Bishop Mulenga...
Read more

Kasama Police extolled for professionalism

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Government has commended the Zambia Police Service in Northern Province for exhibiting professionalism in the way they handled the situation during the spate of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 25 times, 25 reads today]