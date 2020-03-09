Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says a multi-sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads.

Mr Kafwaya is saddened that 30 people were killed last week in two separate road traffic accidents on the Copperbelt Province.

He said it is unfortunate that 12 people died in an accident when a Rosa Bus collided head-on with Volvo truck along the Ndola Kapiri Mposhi road and another 18 people when a Toyota Hiace Minibus collided head-on with a foreign truck along the Kitwe-Kalulushi road.

Mr Kafwaya said the task of improving road safety cannot be left to the Road Trasport and Safety Agency and the Police alone but everyone should get involved.

He acknowledged that more needs to be done to improve road safety on the Zambian roads to prevent people from dying.

A report published by the World Health Organisation in 2018 shows that car accidents are now the leading global cause of death amongst children and young adults aged five to 29 years old with Africa having the worst rate of road traffic deaths in the world.

The reporter contends that more people die from road-related injuries than from HIV/Aids, tuberculosis or diarrhoeal diseases.

