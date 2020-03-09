4.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 9, 2020
type here...
General News

Multi sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads

By Chief Editor
36 views
3
General News Multi sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says a multi-sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads.

Mr Kafwaya is saddened that 30 people were killed last week in two separate road traffic accidents on the Copperbelt Province.

He said it is unfortunate that 12 people died in an accident when a Rosa Bus collided head-on with Volvo truck along the Ndola Kapiri Mposhi road and another 18 people when a Toyota Hiace Minibus collided head-on with a foreign truck along the Kitwe-Kalulushi road.

Mr Kafwaya said the task of improving road safety cannot be left to the Road Trasport and Safety Agency and the Police alone but everyone should get involved.

He acknowledged that more needs to be done to improve road safety on the Zambian roads to prevent people from dying.

A report published by the World Health Organisation in 2018 shows that car accidents are now the leading global cause of death amongst children and young adults aged five to 29 years old with Africa having the worst rate of road traffic deaths in the world.
The reporter contends that more people die from road-related injuries than from HIV/Aids, tuberculosis or diarrhoeal diseases.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]
Previous articleUPND will decisively deal with poverty once we form government-HH

3 COMMENTS

  1. Government need to provide leadership in ensuring that thorough investigations are conducted to determin the cause of the accidents in each of the cases. Perhaps it would help to seek assistance from other countries on how they investigate such cases! How is the road worthiness testing conducted for vehicles on the road?, Are the road designs safe? Do we have sufficient road signs? How is driver training conducted? Does it need revamping? Should the government implement licence demerit points in addition to fines? The clueless ministers in this government make my blood boil… In all these questions, there are opportunities for government to make money that will assist in improving the road systems. Instead of making wild and vague statements, Ministers need to realise that they are the…

    1

  2. PF Ministers need to realise that they are the ones who are supposed to implement initiatives and not talking nonsense all the time. Give us a break Mutotwe! STOP MAKING STATEMENTS AND SHOW US WHAT YOU CAN DO..

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 3

Multi sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says a multi-sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the...
Read more
Headlines

UPND will decisively deal with poverty once we form government-HH

Chief Editor - 8
UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says his party will decisively deal with poverty once they form government. Mr Hichilema says poverty is multifaceted and the UPND...
Read more
Columns

Chief Chief Mukuni welcomes PF Rally in Livingstone

Chief Editor - 15
By Senior Chief Mukuni,Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts I am pleased to note that in his State of the Nation address (SONA) at Parliament, President...
Read more
General News

Participate in International Women’s Day, Mweetwa urges UPND members

Chief Editor - 7
The opposition UPND will today participate in International Women's Day celebrations, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has announced. Mr Mweetwa, who is also Choma Member...
Read more
Feature Sports

Green Buffaloes Frustrate Zesco United

sports - 1
Zesco United drew 1-1 at home with Green Buffaloes after they threw away another vital lead to record a third successive draw. The result saw...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Participate in International Women’s Day, Mweetwa urges UPND members

General News Chief Editor - 7
The opposition UPND will today participate in International Women's Day celebrations, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has announced. Mr Mweetwa, who is also Choma Member...
Read more

Declare Road Safety a National Disaster!

General News Chief Editor - 8
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Government to declare road safety a national disaster in the wake of...
Read more

Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

General News Chief Editor - 10
Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha...
Read more

Students and youths hail President Lungu’s State of Nation Address

General News Chief Editor - 10
Students and Civil Society Movement have welcomed the intention by President Lungu to set up the Commission of Inquiry into the death of citizens...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 98 times, 98 reads today]