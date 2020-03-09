6 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 9, 2020
Shepolopolo Date 2020 Olympic Destiny

By sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo are a win away from securing their debut Olympic Games qualification as they host Cameroon on Tuesday afternoon in the return leg of the final round at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Zambia lost 3-2 away to Cameroon last Thursday in their 2020 Olympic Games final round, first leg qualifier.

Coach Bruce Mwape says Shepolopolo are targeting an outright win over Cameroon.

“I can say that the team is ready. We are looking for an outright win,” Mwape told a pre-match media conference on Monday.

“The scoreline can be 1-0 or 2-1. If it means winning by 1-0 or 2-1 we will try by all means to win. Then we will be there and then qualify,” he said.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda is upbeat.

“It’s a very important for us to qualify to Tokyo. The moral is high in camp and we are expecting a win in tomorrow’s match,” Banda said.

Cameroon coach Djeumfa Alain is predicting a good game against Zambia.

“We have been preparing well since arriving in Zambia. This is a match for two good teams. On the field the two teams will give out good football for the pride of Africa,” Alain said.

Winner on Tuesday will qualify to the Tokyo Olympics while the loser will face Chile in a playoff match in that bonus ticket battle to Japan.

