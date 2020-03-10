6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Dora Siliya dismisses Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa's stance on President Lungu's eligibility for 2021 Elections

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dismissed Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa’s stance that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in next year’s General Elections, adding that Mr. Sangwa is wasting his name because no one is listening to him.

Ms. Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister said that Mr Sangwa’s arguments have already been dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Petauke, Ms. Siliya said Zambians are not interested in discussing the issue which the courts have already settled but only care about development in their constituencies.

Meanwhile, Eastern Province Minister and lawyer, Makebi Zulu, has wondered why Constitutional lawyer, John Sangwa SC had brought to the court of public opinion the very arguments he presented to the Constitutional Court which were thoroughly dismissed.

During the Diamond Television appearance with interviewer Costa Mwansa, Mr Zulu said the legal and constitutional arguments Sangwa had brought to the public regarding the definitions of; “terms of office”, “holding of office” and “being elected twice”, were addressed fully by the Court and referred both Sangwa and the public to the Judgement.

Mr Zulu explained that the Court established and concurred with provisions of the Constitution that in accordance with article 106, the period between January 2015 and September 2016 can not qualify as a term as it was below the period of 3 years and is NOT a term of office for the purposes of calculating term limits as defined by the Constitution.

He said the Constitution was fair and impersonal in its application and provides no favour to anyone.

And Zulu has dismissed assertions by Sangwa that the Constitutional Court, during its sitting, amended the question.

He said the Court merely depersonalized the question to bring clarity and fairness to the question as it did not matter who held the office during that period.

Sangwa defended the Law Association of Zambia(LAZ) in the matter in which Dr. Dan Pule and four others petitioned the Constitution Court to interpret Article 106 of the Constitution in relation to the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu to contest the 2021 elections at the end of his current term having previously held office for less than three years between January 2015 and September 2016.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the period from 2015 to 2016 was not a term of office for purposes of calculating term limits as it was less than the minimum 3 years required for a term to be defined as such

7 COMMENTS

  2. Anyankupiti imwe a Dora, what do you understand about the Constitution and Constitutionalism? Sadly, Zambian Courts are for sale to the highest bidder and judgements are made in favour of those who are willing to pay! How many times have we had cases where we have seen how “the Court Errored?”
    This is no time for opinions from Laymen! It’s time to put Country First and Seek the TRUTH!
    Rupiah Banda only served as Republican President for 2 years, 10 months, 22 days(2 November 2008-23 September 2011) but he was paid his full terminal benefits. Going by Makeni Zulu’s argument, it means RB never HELD OFFICE of President and was and is still entitled to two 5 year terms of office! It also follows that the Courts were wrong to block RB from standing when he wanted to! Do you see how…

  3. Just don’t pass Bill 10, and wait until Edgar files in nomination, then you will meet Sangwa in court, then defend yourselves the way you are proving here

  4. Do you see how inconsistent the law is applied and how our courts lose respect because of questionable judgements?
    How was RB entitled to full presidential benefits if he did not serve or HOLD OFFICE for a full term?..The answer is that he was ELECTED into office as PRESIDENTIAL Candidate and not as RUNNING MATE!
    The three year cut off in the 2016 Constitution Article 106 (6) applies to a RUNNING MATE! ECL was not elected as RUNNING MATE in 2015 but as PRESIDENTIAL Candidate!
    It’s NO to Wamuyayas!
    We’ll not sit down as see a few selfish individuals attempt to mutilate our Constitution for Selfish ends!
    Choose a candidate who qualified before it is too late! We have tolerated enough of PF Lawlessness! It’s time for Galant men and women to reclaim this country from the tight grip…

  5. It’s time for Galant men and women to reclaim this country from the tight grip of Demagogues!
    Dora, it’s time to pack and go!
    No Third term for you also!
    Haven’t you eaten enough?

  6. Pf just go to convention and vote for eligible candidate to replace Lungu. His two terms has already served them which will be expiring in August 2021.

  7. Makebi is right, John Sangwa is operating in the “court of public opinion” and not the Courts of Law of Zambia. He is blowing hot air really, trying to appease his funders and regime change activists.

