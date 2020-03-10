8.4 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
type here...
Health

Speaker Welcomes ZAMPHIA Seminar for Members of parliament to help them educate the public

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Health Speaker Welcomes ZAMPHIA Seminar for Members of parliament to help them...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Speaker of the National Assembly, the Dr. Patrick Matibini has welcomed the orientation seminar for Members of Parliament on the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) survey, organized by the Ministry of Health, as progressive stating that it will help the parliamentarians to be equipped with enough information which they will, in turn, disseminate to their constituents.

Last month, the Ministry of Health has suspended the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment survey(ZAMPHIA) until after the community is fully sensitized about the program after many people on the ground wrongly linked the program to ritual killings.

The program has been linked to two major issues ravaging communities in Zambia, gassing and ritual killings. There are suspicions surrounding the drawing of blood for testing as most people believe the drawn blood is used in ritual killings.

Speaking at the Seminar taking place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Dr. Matibini described the ZAMPHIA survey as a critical program especially that Zambia has a significant percentage of citizens living with HIV and many affected by the scourge.

Dr. Matibini stated that he was pleased to learn that the survey is intended to assess the HIV incidence at National and Provincial levels and that it will highlight the efforts of the Zambian Government and its Cooperating Partners in the control of the HIV pandemic.

“It is also opportune that the survey is being held at a time when the world is grappling with the HIV pandemic and aspiring to end AIDS by employing aggressively the UNAIDS 90 90 90 fast track targets which are to have 90 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of all diagnosed with HIV receive sustained ARV therapy and 90 percent of those on ART, achieve viral load suppression by 2020, ” he said.

Dr. Matibini stated that for Zambia to achieve the 90 90 90 lofty and noble targets, it is vital for Parliamentarians to be updated on the policy measures and actions being implemented by the government to control the pandemic by preventing and reducing new HIV infections whilst sustaining the health of those already infected with the scourge.

He took time to urge the Parliamentarians to taken advantage of the orientation to learn more about the ZAMPHIA survey and implored them to play an active role in disseminating the life serving information they would go away with from the seminar, to their communities.

MPs at the ZAMPHIA Seminar taking place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusak
MPs at the ZAMPHIA Seminar taking place at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusak

And speaking at the same event, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said HIV/AIDS is a major Public health challenge whose control, the Government of the Republic of Zambia, Under the able stewardship of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has pitched as the 6th legacy goal in the nation’s health strategic plan 2017 to 2021.

He said to attain the goal, partnerships with strategic institutions and strategic allies are imperative in order to push for effective implementation of interventions.

He said the United States Government had over the years pushed in over 4 billion dollars into the fight against HIV /AIDS which has seen 1.1 million people on life-saving antiretroviral treatment out of the 1.2 million living with HIV.

He said an assessment of progress from the last one done in 2016 in order to inform policy direction and assess progress towards epidemic control was therefore very important.

He thanked the speaker for the support in ensuring that Parliament is on board the noble cause with the participation in the orientation seminar by the many parliamentarians that had turned up for the program.

He took time to thank the parliamentarians from both the ruling and opposition parties for their support in pushing the health agenda, stating that health is bi partisan.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]
Previous articleCourt warns Kambwili against further adjournments in his forgery case

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Speaker Welcomes ZAMPHIA Seminar for Members of parliament to help them educate the public

Speaker of the National Assembly, the Dr. Patrick Matibini has welcomed the orientation seminar for Members of Parliament on...
Read more
Headlines

Court warns Kambwili against further adjournments in his forgery case

Chief Editor - 2
The Lusaka Magistrate Court says it will take appropriate measures if National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili does not open his defence on...
Read more
Economy

President Lungu gives directive to stop the eviction of settlers in Mpima Forest Reserve

Chief Editor - 3
The government has said that some settlers in Mpima in Kabwe rural in Central Province who encroached on the national forest will not be...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command

sports - 0
Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24. Prison jumped three places up to the top...
Read more
General News

Dr.Jonas Chanda calls for inclusive model for children with special needs

editor - 3
Dr.Jonas Chanda, MP for Bwana Mkubwa this morning lobbied Parliament for children with special needs to access education services. Hon Chanda is an advocate for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Banning gatherings due to coronavirus is ineffective -UK Chief Scientist

Health editor - 5
The chief scientific adviser to U.K prime minister Boris Johnson,Sir Patrick Vallance has stressed that moves taken by countries like Italy to ban flights...
Read more

Government calls for a meeting to raise awareness on the Coronavirus

Health Chief Editor - 13
The government has called for a stakeholder meeting comprising government ministries to raise awareness on the Coronavirus. Information Minister DORA SILIYA says the meeting set...
Read more

Zambia to receive US$ 389 million from the United States Government for HIV/AIDS Relief

Health Chief Editor - 15
Zambia will receive US$ 389 million from the United States Government through the Presidents Emergency Plan for AIDS relief (PEPFAR), for the next annual...
Read more

UTH targets to conduct 50 Open Heart surgeries this year

Health Chief Editor - 9
The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) targets to conduct 50 Open Heart surgeries this year. UTH Director of Clinical Care and Diagnostics services Alex Makupe says...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 114 times, 114 reads today]