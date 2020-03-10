For the first time in Zambian Women’s football history, Shepolopolo are the first female side to qualify to the Olympics.

Shepolopolo qualified to the 2020 Olympics in Japan following a 2-1 home win over Cameroon.

Bruce Mwape’s side advanced to the Summer Olympics 4-4 on aggregate on away goals rule after overturning a 3-2 away losing Yaoundé on March 5.

Mary Makawapila and Hellen Mubanga scored the critical goals in the first half to send Zambia through to the debut Olympiads.

Nchout Njoya Araja’s late goal gave the hosts a last minute scare but Shepolopolo held on.

Shepolopolo head to the Olympics for the first time since the men’s team did so at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

