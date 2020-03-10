7.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Shepolopolo Qualify for 2020 Olympics

By sports
36 views
2
Sports Feature Sports Shepolopolo Qualify for 2020 Olympics
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

For the first time in Zambian Women’s football history, Shepolopolo are the first female side to qualify to the Olympics.

Shepolopolo qualified to the 2020 Olympics in Japan following a 2-1 home win over Cameroon.

Bruce Mwape’s side advanced to the Summer Olympics 4-4 on aggregate on away goals rule after overturning a 3-2 away losing Yaoundé on March 5.

Mary Makawapila and Hellen Mubanga scored the critical goals in the first half to send Zambia through to the debut Olympiads.

Nchout Njoya Araja’s late goal gave the hosts a last minute scare but Shepolopolo held on.

Shepolopolo head to the Olympics for the first time since the men’s team did so at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

[Read 31 times, 24 reads today]
Previous articleSpeaker Welcomes ZAMPHIA Seminar for Members of parliament to help them educate the public

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 2

Shepolopolo Qualify for 2020 Olympics

For the first time in Zambian Women’s football history, Shepolopolo are the first female side to qualify to the...
Read more
Health

Speaker Welcomes ZAMPHIA Seminar for Members of parliament to help them educate the public

Chief Editor - 3
Speaker of the National Assembly, the Dr. Patrick Matibini has welcomed the orientation seminar for Members of Parliament on the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact...
Read more
Headlines

Court warns Kambwili against further adjournments in his forgery case

Chief Editor - 5
The Lusaka Magistrate Court says it will take appropriate measures if National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili does not open his defence on...
Read more
Economy

President Lungu gives directive to stop the eviction of settlers in Mpima Forest Reserve

Chief Editor - 7
The government has said that some settlers in Mpima in Kabwe rural in Central Province who encroached on the national forest will not be...
Read more
Feature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command

sports - 0
Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24. Prison jumped three places up to the top...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command

Feature Sports sports - 0
Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24. Prison jumped three places up to the top...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD:Kola Ends CAF Confed Cup On a High

Feature Sports sports - 0
Snubbed striker Rodgers Kola has just signed off as Zambia's top scorer in this season’s continental campaign with his club Zanaco. Kola has been left...
Read more

Shepolopolo Date 2020 Olympic Destiny

Feature Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo are a win away from securing their debut Olympic Games qualification as they host Cameroon on Tuesday afternoon in the return leg of...
Read more

Green Buffaloes Frustrate Zesco United

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United drew 1-1 at home with Green Buffaloes after they threw away another vital lead to record a third successive draw. The result saw...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 31 times, 24 reads today]