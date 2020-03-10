Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24.

Prison jumped three places up to the top after thumping Zesco Shockers 2-0 at Independence in Mongu at the weekend.

Attacking midfielder James Chibwe and striker Patrick Kasongo scored the goals as Prison posted their fourth consecutive win.

Prison have 47 points from 24 matches played after taking advantage of Young Green Eagles 1-0 loss to Mpulungu Harbour to supplant the latter from the top via superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Indeni dropped from second to third place after being held to 1-1 draw at home in Ndola by Chambishi.

Indeni have 46 points from 24 matches played.

Kitwe United, who have been inactive for three weeks, are now fourth on the table with 45 points after playing 22 matches.

Gomes stayed fifth in the league with 44 points following a 2-0 win over Nchanga Rangers.

Nchanga are seven on the table after collecting 36 points from 24 matches played.

FAZ National Division One – Week 24

Gomes 2-0 Nchanga Rangers

Young Green Eagles 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Indeni 1-1 Chambishi

Zesco Shocker 0-2 Prison Leopards

Kafue Celtic 5-1 Chindwin Sentries

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-0 Sinazongwe United

Police College 1-1 F.C Muza

Zambeef 1-2 Mumbwa Medics

POSTPONED

National Assembly vs Kitwe United (15-04-20)

