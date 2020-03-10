7.9 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24.

Prison jumped three places up to the top after thumping Zesco Shockers 2-0 at Independence in Mongu at the weekend.

Attacking midfielder James Chibwe and striker Patrick Kasongo scored the goals as Prison posted their fourth consecutive win.

Prison have 47 points from 24 matches played after taking advantage of Young Green Eagles 1-0 loss to Mpulungu Harbour to supplant the latter from the top via superior goal difference.

Elsewhere, Indeni dropped from second to third place after being held to 1-1 draw at home in Ndola by Chambishi.

Indeni have 46 points from 24 matches played.

Kitwe United, who have been inactive for three weeks, are now fourth on the table with 45 points after playing 22 matches.

Gomes stayed fifth in the league with 44 points following a 2-0 win over Nchanga Rangers.

Nchanga are seven on the table after collecting 36 points from 24 matches played.

FAZ National Division One – Week 24

Gomes 2-0 Nchanga Rangers

Young Green Eagles 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Indeni 1-1 Chambishi

Zesco Shocker 0-2 Prison Leopards

Kafue Celtic 5-1 Chindwin Sentries

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 3-0 Sinazongwe United

Police College 1-1 F.C Muza

Zambeef 1-2 Mumbwa Medics

POSTPONED

National Assembly vs Kitwe United (15-04-20)

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]
Previous articleDr.Jonas Chanda calls for inclusive model for children with special needs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command

Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24. Prison jumped three...
Read more
General News

Dr.Jonas Chanda calls for inclusive model for children with special needs

editor - 1
Dr.Jonas Chanda, MP for Bwana Mkubwa this morning lobbied Parliament for children with special needs to access education services. Hon Chanda is an advocate for...
Read more
Columns

Dr. N’gandu’s frustration with delayed IMF bailout understandable, but who is to blame?

Chief Editor - 11
Story highlights The IMF is working closely with the Zambian authorities to develop a plan that will anchor macroeconomic stability. Recent steep depreciation of...
Read more

Chanda Mbao Scores International Number 1 Video

staff - 4
We just got word that Zambian Hip-Hop artist has scored another international number 1 achievement! This time, we note that Chanda Mbao has taken...
Read more
Feature Politics

Dora Siliya dismisses Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa’s stance on President Lungu’s eligibility for 2021 Elections

Chief Editor - 38
Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dismissed Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa's stance that President Lungu is not eligible to stand in next year’s General...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD:Kola Ends CAF Confed Cup On a High

Feature Sports sports - 0
Snubbed striker Rodgers Kola has just signed off as Zambia's top scorer in this season’s continental campaign with his club Zanaco. Kola has been left...
Read more

Shepolopolo Date 2020 Olympic Destiny

Feature Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo are a win away from securing their debut Olympic Games qualification as they host Cameroon on Tuesday afternoon in the return leg of...
Read more

Green Buffaloes Frustrate Zesco United

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zesco United drew 1-1 at home with Green Buffaloes after they threw away another vital lead to record a third successive draw. The result saw...
Read more

Mazembe Fire Charles Musonda

Feature Sports sports - 6
Charles Musonda has been fired as TP Mazembe assistant coach together with head coach Pamphile Mihayo. The duo were relieved of their duties on ...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 31 times, 31 reads today]