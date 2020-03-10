Dr.Jonas Chanda, MP for Bwana Mkubwa this morning lobbied Parliament for children with special needs to access education services.

Hon Chanda is an advocate for good educational services for children with “special needs” such as blindness, deafness, mental and physical incapacitation or disability.

He lobbied government for an “inclusive model” which creates separate classes for children with special needs, or integrates those children with special needs who can cope in other classes. Chipata Open Day Community School in Lusaka’s Chipata compound has an “inclusive model” for children with special needs which can be adapted by Ministry of General Education for government schools.

“An inclusive model is better and more humane than building separate “special schools” in distant places which are inaccessible by the children and their parents/guardians,” Dr.Chanda said.

Dr.Chanda also lobbied government to train more specialised teachers for children with special needs.

He commend the Zambia Open Community Schools (ZOCS) and Zambia Agency of People with Disabilities for supporting educational needs for children with special needs.

