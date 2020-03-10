Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says women play an important role in society and they should be celebrated.

In his message during the commemoration of Women’s Day in Ndola on Monday, Mr Lusambo said women should be appreciated for their role in society.

In Ndola, scores from the ruling PF and opposition UPND, NDC and DP buried their political differences and joined in the celebrations to mark International Women’s Day.

The women sang joint choral music and when it was UPND women’s choir’s turn, Mr. Lusambo joined in the dance and singing.

“Today, I am happy that we have gathered and joined our women from all the political parties. This is how it should be. Politics aside and we celebrate our women,” said Mr. Lusambo said.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament said women are highly passionate and devoted to whatever they do, which promotes progress.

“This is the day of our women, so we celebrate them. Regardless of which party, these are our women,” Mr. Lusambo said.

Mr Lusambo said men should take care and support women in the country as they are important to the social economic development of the country.

