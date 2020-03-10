6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
type here...
General News

Women should be celebrated-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Women should be celebrated-Lusambo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says women play an important role in society and they should be celebrated.

In his message during the commemoration of Women’s Day in Ndola on Monday, Mr Lusambo said women should be appreciated for their role in society.

In Ndola, scores from the ruling PF and opposition UPND, NDC and DP buried their political differences and joined in the celebrations to mark International Women’s Day.

The women sang joint choral music and when it was UPND women’s choir’s turn, Mr. Lusambo joined in the dance and singing.

“Today, I am happy that we have gathered and joined our women from all the political parties. This is how it should be. Politics aside and we celebrate our women,” said Mr. Lusambo said.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament said women are highly passionate and devoted to whatever they do, which promotes progress.

“This is the day of our women, so we celebrate them. Regardless of which party, these are our women,” Mr. Lusambo said.

Mr Lusambo said men should take care and support women in the country as they are important to the social economic development of the country.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo greets UPND supporters during Women’s Day commemoration in Ndola
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo greets UPND supporters during Women’s Day commemoration in Ndola

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo greets UPND supporters during Women’s Day commemoration in Ndola
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo greets UPND supporters during Women’s Day commemoration in Ndola

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo greets UPND supporters during Women’s Day commemoration in Ndola
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo greets UPND supporters during Women’s Day commemoration in Ndola

[Read 130 times, 130 reads today]
Previous articleAny tax owed should be paid directly to ZRA and not individual-Kingsley Chand
Next articleDora Siliya dismisses Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa’s stance on President Lungu’s eligibility for 2021 Elections

2 COMMENTS

  1. upnd should be commended for the first time participating in a national event, strange but true hearing Mweetwa urging upnd women to participate on women’s day. this is a party which not so long ago would stoop so low to a point of their party president urging women in Chingola not to give zex to thier husbands because they do not vote for upnd.none the less upnd is waking to a fact that change is inevitable. good luck at your first ever party convention.

    message approved

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 7

Dora Siliya dismisses Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa’s stance on President Lungu’s eligibility for 2021 Elections

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has dismissed Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa's stance that President Lungu is not eligible to...
Read more
General News

Women should be celebrated-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says women play an important role in society and they should be celebrated. In his message during the commemoration of...
Read more
Economy

Any tax owed should be paid directly to ZRA and not individual-Kingsley Chand

Chief Editor - 1
The Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says no member of the public should pay money to anyone in the name of the...
Read more
Headlines

Construction of nuclear plant stalls, Russia refuses to bankroll the US$10 billion project

Chief Editor - 1
Russia says it is unprepared to make a financial commitment towards the construction of a US$10 billion nuclear power plant in Zambia. And Zambia says...
Read more
Health

Banning gatherings due to coronavirus is ineffective -UK Chief Scientist

editor - 0
The chief scientific adviser to U.K prime minister Boris Johnson,Sir Patrick Vallance has stressed that moves taken by countries like Italy to ban flights...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Multi sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads

General News Chief Editor - 13
Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says a multi-sectoral approach is required to curb road traffic accidents on the Zambian roads. Mr Kafwaya is...
Read more

Participate in International Women’s Day, Mweetwa urges UPND members

General News Chief Editor - 9
The opposition UPND will today participate in International Women's Day celebrations, UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has announced. Mr Mweetwa, who is also Choma Member...
Read more

Declare Road Safety a National Disaster!

General News Chief Editor - 10
THE Zambian Roads & Highway Safety Group (ZRHSG) is urging the Government to declare road safety a national disaster in the wake of...
Read more

Zambia Police Arrest a Worker From SPAX company for trying to organise the Protest

General News Chief Editor - 13
Police in Chingola have warned and cautioned a construction worker at SPAX Garage for seditious practices. Chuma Mushinta 31 of house number 75 Kwacha...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 130 times, 130 reads today]