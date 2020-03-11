6.7 C
General News

Zambia Police detain another Chingola Jerabo Maxwell Kyamba popularly known as "Tablet"

By Chief Editor
Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has revoked the firearm license for Maxwell Kyamba popularly known as “Tablet” of Chingola on the Copperbelt and detained the gang leader pending investigation for various offenses.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said that the action to revoke the licenses is in accordance with the firearm regulation that prevents misuse of firearms by a member of the public.

Speaking at a press briefing, Ms. Katongo, who also displayed the other firearms confiscated from others, said the exercise is ongoing as police is mandated to regulate the acquisition and usage of firearms.

She further urged the public to report all individuals who may be mishandling their firearms to the police.

And, Zambia Police Chief Inspector Senior Firearm Records Officer, James Kanini said the gun which Kyamba was brandishing is not an automatic military gun.

  1. IG, just make sure there are no negotiations for their release including Spax. They must be tried genuinely and locked up for gassing once and for all. They and their sponsors must pay for all those 59+ innocent citizens killed by anti gassing rioters. If those arrested criminals are released then we will know who their sponsors are.

  2. Ba zp thank you for your hard work and putting your lives in danger for our protection. Anyone found wanting please arrest them. We are tired of savages

  5. Chingola must be under siege and police should conduct a clean up using commandos before we see another Zambian Bokoharam.

  6. Police need to find this criminal with below cases;
    1: He attempted to kill Enoch Kavindele Jnr at Chrismar Hotel which is owned by Valden Findlay. He fired several shots at Enoch in the Chrismar carpark.
    assaulted and verbally abused CAF officials live on TV and in full view of President Edgar Lungu at the Under 20 AFCON Final at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.
    3: He bashed a brand new government car at Munali roundabout in a drunken spree in the middle of the night.
    4: Sometime last year He assaulted brutally another PF member he had a conflict with somewhere in the Chelston Avondale area.
    5: He brutally assaulted another PF member in a hotel lobby in Ndola. The vicious assault was captured on hotel CCTV and went viral, Amos Chanda was also present when the assault took place.
    6: He…

  7. 6: He fired several gunshots at NDC President Dr Chishimba Kambwili’s house during the Roan By Election. The docket is still open at Luanshya police but they’re scared to investigate
    7: About 3 months He kidnapped, assaulted and falsely imprisoned several young men at Chita lodge in Kafue, he brandished his guns and through them in prison without cause.
    8: He held several people hostage at Chita lodge in Kafue, he also slashed the tyres of one of the patrons.
    9: Driving carelessly He bashed a school bus school of children aged between two and twelve years old. He again waves his guns in the air to terrified children, viciously assaulted the bus driver, unleashed his cadres and threatened the owner of the school.
    10: He caused havoc when he went to burn houses on a farm in Mikango that…

