Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has revoked the firearm license for Maxwell Kyamba popularly known as “Tablet” of Chingola on the Copperbelt and detained the gang leader pending investigation for various offenses.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said that the action to revoke the licenses is in accordance with the firearm regulation that prevents misuse of firearms by a member of the public.

Speaking at a press briefing, Ms. Katongo, who also displayed the other firearms confiscated from others, said the exercise is ongoing as police is mandated to regulate the acquisition and usage of firearms.

She further urged the public to report all individuals who may be mishandling their firearms to the police.

And, Zambia Police Chief Inspector Senior Firearm Records Officer, James Kanini said the gun which Kyamba was brandishing is not an automatic military gun.

