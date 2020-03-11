The National Organising Committee of the World Consumer Rights Day in Zambia has suspended traditional public gathering activities such as exhibitions, road shows and match pasts due to Coronavirus concerns.

The Committee has however lined up a number of media activities in a bid to

effectively communicate and reach out to the masses ahead of the event which falls on 15 March every year.

Rainford Mutabi, the CCPC Public Relations Officer said these activities will include press briefings, radio and TV programmes, documentaries as well as newspaper articles and booklets.

Mr Mutabi said these activities are meant to build awareness on sustainable consumption to ensure that consumers and businesses are reminded about being sustainable consumers.

This year’s World Consumer Rights Day is being commemorated under the theme, “The Sustainable

Zambia, together with the rest of the world commemorates the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) on 15th March of every year.

The sustainable consumer has been defined as one who improves social and environmental performance as well as meets their needs without compromising those of future generations.

There have been no confirmed cases in Zambia to date.

