10.6 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
General News

World Consumer Rights day committee cancels events due to coronavirus fears

By editor
36 views
0
General News World Consumer Rights day committee cancels events due to coronavirus fears
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Organising Committee of the World Consumer Rights Day in Zambia has suspended traditional public gathering activities such as exhibitions, road shows and match pasts due to Coronavirus concerns.

The Committee has however lined up a number of media activities in a bid to
effectively communicate and reach out to the masses ahead of the event which falls on 15 March every year.

Rainford Mutabi, the CCPC Public Relations Officer said these activities will include press briefings, radio and TV programmes, documentaries as well as newspaper articles and booklets.

Mr Mutabi said these activities are meant to build awareness on sustainable consumption to ensure that consumers and businesses are reminded about being sustainable consumers.

This year’s World Consumer Rights Day is being commemorated under the theme, “The Sustainable
Consumer”. “The Sustainable Consumer”.

Zambia, together with the rest of the world commemorates the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) on 15th March of every year.

The sustainable consumer has been defined as one who improves social and environmental performance as well as meets their needs without compromising those of future generations.

There have been no confirmed cases in Zambia to date.

Facts: More than 80% of coronavirus patients experience mild symptoms and recover.Only 5% of patients will become critically ill .

Coronavirus Cases Global figures:

119,411
Deaths:
4,300
Recovered:
66,589
Source worldometers

[Read 55 times, 55 reads today]
Previous articleSome PF members frustrated with Agriculture minister over scarcity of mealie meal
Next articleA lawyer’s version on President Lungu’s Eligibility to contest Elections

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

President Lungu’s remoarks on Bill Number 10 misleading-Bishop John Mambo

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda says it found President Edgar Lungu’s remarks regarding Bill 10 during his address to...
Read more
Headlines

Vice President Inonge Wina advised not to contest next year’s General Elections

Chief Editor - 5
Human Rights Activist Brebner Changala has advised Vice President Inonge Wina not to go ahead with her plans to contest next year's elections. Mr. Changala...
Read more
General News

Bowman Lusambo’s remarks angers Fire Services Union of Zambia

Chief Editor - 4
The Fire Services Union of Zambia is dismayed with Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo's remarks on the equalisation Fund. Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says...
Read more
Columns

A lawyer’s version on President Lungu’s Eligibility to contest Elections

Chief Editor - 8
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction The debate on Diamond TV between Hon Makebi Zulu and John Sangwa was not only mature and enlightening but also exposed the...
Read more
General News

World Consumer Rights day committee cancels events due to coronavirus fears

editor - 0
The National Organising Committee of the World Consumer Rights Day in Zambia has suspended traditional public gathering activities such as exhibitions, road shows and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu’s remoarks on Bill Number 10 misleading-Bishop John Mambo

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda says it found President Edgar Lungu’s remarks regarding Bill 10 during his address to Parliament on progress made in...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo’s remarks angers Fire Services Union of Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Fire Services Union of Zambia is dismayed with Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo's remarks on the equalisation Fund. Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says...
Read more

It is a crime to issue issuing alarming statements, Kampyongo tells Parliament

General News Chief Editor - 13
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that it is a crime for people to be issuing alarming statements that are likely to cause...
Read more

K52 million Recovered From Students Loans Beneficiaries

General News Chief Editor - 7
Over 52 Million Kwacha has so far been recovered by the Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board. Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba explains that over...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 55 times, 55 reads today]