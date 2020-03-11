The Fire Services Union of Zambia is dismayed with Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s remarks on the equalisation Fund.

Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says they were mistaken that Mr Lusambo is a man of the people but it is suprising that he is now proposing to ban equalisation fund without establishing the facts on the ground.

Mr Mulenga has challenged Mr Lusambo to think before talking adding that a Minister of his calibre should always feel for the suffering Zambians who put him in the office he is enjoying today.

He said workers feel mocked by Mr Lusambo’s remarks on equalisation fund as they expect him to correctly inform the President on what is on the ground as opposed to trivialising the suffering of the council employees.

Mr Mulenga says the Union finds the treatment of fire officers who have now gone for six months without pay by the government for short of the way essential workers are supposed to be treated.

He lamented that fire workers feel tormented by the government and wondered why they are treated in this manner if their services are essential.

Mr Mulenga said the government refused to give back the exclusive functions of the councils as enshrined in the constitution which is a sign that the government is not moved by the challenges of the local authorities.

He said the union is worried that the dysfunctional local authorities can never in any in any way bring the much-needed services to the communities adding that the government must do everything possible to save the collapsed local Authorities.

Mr Mulenga said the current situation has incapacitated the fire officers and may not be available for emergency turnouts and other fire services.

Mr Mulenga is saddened that government has not moved in into the matter where fire officers have now gone into six months without pay.

[Read 269 times, 269 reads today]