Justice Minister Given Lubinda will today hold a meeting with various stakeholders to discuss the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019. The meeting will be held at 09:00 hours at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.
According to a statement issued to the media by Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s office, Stephen Mwansa, Mr. Lubinda will interact and exchange notes with all stakeholders on the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.
Mr. Mwansa said all stakeholders are invited and free to attend the meeting.
Meanwhile, former Information and Broadcasting Minister, Newstead Zimba has urged Zambians to actively take part in the Constitutional Amendment process through their Members of Parliament.
Mr. Zimba said that it is for this reason that Parliamentarians should not shy away from their responsibility of making laws.
He has told ZNBC News in a walk-in interview that the amending of laws is not just unique to Zambia but other countries as well.
Mr. Zimba said it does not make sense to keep the laws that are not helping the community hence the need to support the enactment of Constitution Amendment Bill number ten of 2019.
Why are they taking long to table this Bill in the national assembly? Still trying to garner support?
The best minister of justice in the world. The only reason bill 10 is still at this stage is because the baby hyenas did what they could to make it impossible to pass.they shunned the NDF but now in parliament they want to keep walking out and prevent it from passing. Come rain sunshine snow bill 10 is coming. So just prepare yourselves. I don’t lose . Kz
What do you need a constitutional amendment so soon after Hamble read it carefully, checked it, and signed it? Waste of time and money, that bill 10 will be amended again by PF as soon as it is passed and signed. You can rest assured that yet again, PF dont know what harm they are doing to the nation.