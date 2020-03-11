Justice Minister Given Lubinda will today hold a meeting with various stakeholders to discuss the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019. The meeting will be held at 09:00 hours at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

According to a statement issued to the media by Permanent Secretary in the Vice President’s office, Stephen Mwansa, Mr. Lubinda will interact and exchange notes with all stakeholders on the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.

Mr. Mwansa said all stakeholders are invited and free to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, former Information and Broadcasting Minister, Newstead Zimba has urged Zambians to actively take part in the Constitutional Amendment process through their Members of Parliament.

Mr. Zimba said that it is for this reason that Parliamentarians should not shy away from their responsibility of making laws.

He has told ZNBC News in a walk-in interview that the amending of laws is not just unique to Zambia but other countries as well.

Mr. Zimba said it does not make sense to keep the laws that are not helping the community hence the need to support the enactment of Constitution Amendment Bill number ten of 2019.

