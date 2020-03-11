FAZ National Division One side Kitwe United are daring town rivals Nkana ahead of their ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash on March 22 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Kitwe captain Moses Lolozi has declared that 2018 champions Nkana are beatable.

Defender Lolozi said with good preparations Chingalika can beat Kalampa.

“The draws conducted for the ABSA Cup were interesting. The match against Nkana will be mouth-watering. I expect a lot of fans to come and witness the game that we will play in Lusaka,” Lolozi said.

“Every team in the World is beatable, if we prepare very well we can beat them,” the star defender said.

Nkana and Kitwe last met in the 2018 FAZ Super Division match that finished goalless at Garden Park Stadium in September.

Meanwhile, the ABSA Cup semi-finals are set for May 9 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe while the final will be held on June 13 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

