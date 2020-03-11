8.8 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
Sports

Kitwe United Dare ABSA Cup Derby Foes Nkana

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Kitwe United Dare ABSA Cup Derby Foes Nkana
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ National Division One side Kitwe United are daring town rivals Nkana ahead of their ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash on March 22 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Kitwe captain Moses Lolozi has declared that 2018 champions Nkana are beatable.

Defender Lolozi said with good preparations Chingalika can beat Kalampa.

“The draws conducted for the ABSA Cup were interesting. The match against Nkana will be mouth-watering. I expect a lot of fans to come and witness the game that we will play in Lusaka,” Lolozi said.

“Every team in the World is beatable, if we prepare very well we can beat them,” the star defender said.

Nkana and Kitwe last met in the 2018 FAZ Super Division match that finished goalless at Garden Park Stadium in September.

Meanwhile, the ABSA Cup semi-finals are set for May 9 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe while the final will be held on June 13 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

[Read 5 times, 5 reads today]
Previous articleShepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kitwe United Dare ABSA Cup Derby Foes Nkana

FAZ National Division One side Kitwe United are daring town rivals Nkana ahead of their ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash...
Read more
Sports

Shepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will...
Read more
Headlines

UPND to hold Convention in June, Members free to Challenge Long Serving President Hakainde Hichilema

Chief Editor - 9
The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT says it will hold it's long-awaited elective General Assembly in June this year with a call to eligible...
Read more
General News

15 year old arrested for defamation of President Lungu

editor - 10
Police have charged and arrested a male juvenile aged 15 years for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of...
Read more
General News

President Lungu’s remoarks on Bill Number 10 misleading-Bishop John Mambo

Chief Editor - 9
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda says it found President Edgar Lungu’s remarks regarding Bill 10 during his address to Parliament on progress made in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will...
Read more

Zesco-Forest Meet in ABSA Cup Quarterfinal Derby Showdown

Feature Sports sports - 0
ABSA Cup champions Zesco United face main challengers to their league title Forest Rangers in this seasons’ quarterfinals. Fifth placed Zesco battle Forest meet in...
Read more

Shepolopolo Qualify for 2020 Olympics

Feature Sports sports - 10
For the first time in Zambian Women’s football history, Shepolopolo are the first female side to qualify to the Olympics. Shepolopolo qualified to the 2020...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP:Prison Leopards Take Command

Feature Sports sports - 0
Prison Leopards are the surprise leaders of the FAZ National Division One League as at Week 24. Prison jumped three places up to the top...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 5 times, 5 reads today]