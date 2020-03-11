8.8 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Micho Set For Chipolopolo Test Against Malawi

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Micho Set For Chipolopolo Test Against Malawi
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is set for his debut match as Chipolopolo coach this Thursday, March 12 when they host Malawi in a friendly at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Micho will field only home-based players in the friendly that he is using to pick his 2020 CHAN team for April’s finals in Cameroon.

And fourteen players from that team will join the eight foreign call-ups for the 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against Botswana at home on March 26 and away on March 29.

Thursdays friendly will be the two sides first meeting since the 2019 COSAFA Cup quarterfinals in Durban last June.

“We remember at COSAFA we drew 2-2 but beat them on penalties and matches against Malawi have always been football thrillers and we expect a football thriller tomorrow,”Micho said.

“But we have left out some of the players in our team who have played too much football like from Zanaco, who have played in the CAF Confederation Cup, and Zesco who have played CAF Champions League, or players from teams that have played too many competitive games will not play tomorrow.

“In the little time that we have had together in training, we want our match to be a reflection the way we train and the way we want to play for Zambia in the best possible.”

But Zanaco striker Chitiya Mususu plus his team mate and defender Kebson Kamanga including Zesco defender Clement Mwape have made the team.

Micho has some rich depth in midfield to bank on in Nkana’s Kelvin Mubanga and Power Dynamos’s Benson Sakala including Amty Shamende of Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, Malawi coach Meki Mwase’s home-based team will have 15 players who lost to Zambia in that COSAFA last eight match in South Africa.

[Read 23 times, 23 reads today]
Previous articleGovernment orders millers to flood the market with mealie-meal to bring the prices down

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Micho Set For Chipolopolo Test Against Malawi

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is set for his debut match as Chipolopolo coach this Thursday, March 12 when they host...
Read more
Headlines

Government orders millers to flood the market with mealie-meal to bring the prices down

Chief Editor - 1
The government has ordered millers that are under the tripartite agreement to flood the market with mealie-meal. Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says the shortage of...
Read more
General News

Government to relocate 573 households whose houses have collapsed due to floods in Kitwe townships

Chief Editor - 2
Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has embarked on a program to relocate 573 households in Kapoto, Mulenga, Musonda and Bulangililo townships...
Read more
Sports

Kitwe United Dare ABSA Cup Derby Foes Nkana

sports - 0
FAZ National Division One side Kitwe United are daring town rivals Nkana ahead of their ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash on March 22 at Nkoloma...
Read more
Sports

Shepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kitwe United Dare ABSA Cup Derby Foes Nkana

Sports sports - 0
FAZ National Division One side Kitwe United are daring town rivals Nkana ahead of their ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash on March 22 at Nkoloma...
Read more

Shepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will...
Read more

Zesco-Forest Meet in ABSA Cup Quarterfinal Derby Showdown

Feature Sports sports - 0
ABSA Cup champions Zesco United face main challengers to their league title Forest Rangers in this seasons’ quarterfinals. Fifth placed Zesco battle Forest meet in...
Read more

Shepolopolo Qualify for 2020 Olympics

Feature Sports sports - 10
For the first time in Zambian Women’s football history, Shepolopolo are the first female side to qualify to the Olympics. Shepolopolo qualified to the 2020...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 23 times, 23 reads today]